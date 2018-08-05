Watch Adults React to ‘Aquaman’ and ‘Shazam!’ Trailers

DC fans finally got their first looks at both Aquaman and Shazam! when both trailers were released at San Diego Comic-Con last month and while there were plenty of reactions online, there’s just something about actually watching people’s faces when they see things for the first time. Now, you can do just that.

As part of their series “React”, YouTube Channel FBE recently posted their episode devoted to watching adults react to various trailers from SDCC including Aquaman and Shazam! and while there are some fairly humorous reactions, most viewers had no problem sharing their opinions about the films as well. Check it out above.

When it came to reactions to the Aquaman trailer, most of the participants in the video noted Jason Momoa as Aquaman and seemed to be fairly excited for the movie though they did express concerns about the film in light of “darker” tone of other DCEU films — notably Justice League. Interestingly, no one really commented on the film’s visuals and VFX, something that fans on Twitter had high praise for when the trailer debuted.

The Shazam! trailer, however, got the same kind of reaction that it did on Twitter. The adults in the video all seemed really entertained by the trailer, especially the concept of Zachary Levi playing a kid suddenly getting to operate as a superhero in an adult body. People very quickly caught on to the idea of the Shazam! being a superhero version of Big, which is how Levi described the film earlier this year.

“I can’t tell you much, as you can probably imagine, but what I can say is I am just out of my mind excited!” Levi told ET. “I get to do my version of Big, basically. It’s like Superman meets Big, and that’s just so fun. I get to be a superhero that’s excited about being a superhero, and I think that’s refreshing. It’s not glum, and like, ‘Oh, I have to save the world again.’ So, I think it’s all really gravy.”

Even though the adults had a more visible positive reaction to Shazam!, both it and Aquaman successfully got people hyped. The end tally for which movie or show they were most excited for after seeing the trailer saw both Shazam! and Aquaman tying for first with three votes each, as opposed to the Glass with two votes, Titans with one, and Godzilla coming in with zero.

Aquaman hits theaters on December 21st. Shazam! is slated to open on April 5, 2019.