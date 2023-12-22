Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom is a Farewell to a Major Era

Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom is officially in theaters, serving as the deep sea sendoff for the era of DC Comics movies widely and unofficially heralded as the "DCEU." DCEU is a term coined in journalism and fandom to abbreviate, "DC Extended Universe," a saga which took flight in 2013 with Man of Steel and continued through infamous troubles of new directions, management, alternate cuts, and ideas with titles such as Batman v Superman, Suicide Squad, Wonder Woman, Justice League, Black Adam, Shazam!, and more. Now, the Aquaman sequel is poised to serve as a last outing with DCEU. In a packed theater full of fans and critics going on one last exciting ride with this iteration of the franchise, star Jason Momoa and director James Wan all but officially said their goodbyes to the saga.

"It has been an incredible honor working with you on this film," Wan said to Momoa before a packed theater screening on Monday night. "Years from now, decades from now, there's gonna be a hundred... There are gonna be many Aquamans out there but everyone is gonna look back to your Aquaman and that's the one everyone is gonna be gauging it from. You will always be my Aquaman, Jason Momoa."

The words from Wan, who directed by Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom and its 2018 predecessor, certainly play like a farewell song to the saga as James Gunn and Peter Safran's new DC Universe recasts most major characters from the DCEU and relaunches a new canon beginning with the animated Creature Commandos on Max in 2024. "Me and James Gunn are really close, so is Peter Safran, Peter Safran obviously a producer," Momoa told ComicBook.com ahead of the screening when asked what the new management thinks of the Aquaman sequel. "They love it. Everyone loves Aquaman."

In response to Wan's words, Momoa had more to say. "This might be the last time we're up on a stage together," he said before the crowd. "It's been a long journey. It's been 12 years playing this character. It's the longest I've ever played a character. I'm really excited for everyone to see it...James, man, I've never bled for a man more in my life. I love you. Thank you very much."

Momoa and Wan's speeches to the audience, which may also have served as speeches for each other, took place at The Grove theater in Los Angeles a few days before Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom officially opened in theaters. Video of their introductions of the movie were captured by ComicBook.com and can be seen in the video below.

Jason Momoa and James Wan introduced Aquaman and the Last Kingdom with speeches which feel like a farewell tour. pic.twitter.com/JdcdT98czD — DCU on ComicBook.com (@DCUonCB) December 19, 2023

"I'm very proud of this movie. It took a lot," Momoa added. "First one did amazing and right after that I instantly wrote down everything that I wanted to do. Pitched it to James, pitched it to Peter, and Warner Bros. and DC and they accepted it. It's a really cool feeling to work so hard just to make it in this business and then just tell your peers how much you love it and how much you like to be in this movie. From the environmental points to the deep character building points, like just everything that I would ever love, they honored it, so I'm really excited for you all to see it."

There is no official word on whether or not Momoa will bow out of the Aquaman role following The Lost Kingdom but there is an expectation amongst fans who are paying close attention to the news cycle that he will become Lobo in the newly minted DC Universe. As a result, it seems Momoa and company let loose in Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom with the elements of the film Momoa truly wanted being featured, right down to the actor looking cool and ripping donuts on a motorcycle early in its runtime. Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom is a silly, sometimes messy, certainly ambitious and visually impressive film to conclude a 10-year-running franchise. When it was made, The Lost Kingdom was not intended to be the DCEU's swan song but, as its theatrical run dives in, it is moviegoers' last chance to see these characters in this particular DC world on the big screen.

Are you excited to see Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom this weekend? Share your thoughts in the comment section! Aquaman 2 is now playing in theaters.