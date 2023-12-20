Jason Momoa Says Fans Will Decide Aquaman's Future: "The DCEU Is at Its End"

The Aquaman star says it's "up to the fans" if he resurfaces in the new DC Universe.

Whether Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom sinks or swims at the box office, the DC Extended Universe is at its end. Director Zack Snyder's Man of Steel launched DC's cinematic universe in 2013, spawning a total 16 films, and it's James Gunn's Superman reboot that will officially usher in the new DC Universe with Superman: Legacy in 2025. But first, Warner Bros. will wrap up the current DCEU continuity with James Wan's Aquaman sequel (in theaters Friday), which star Jason Momoa calls the thrilling "finale" for Arthur Curry and his home universe.

"I think it's a really great movie that sums it all up. You get to see where he's at, and it's a pretty cool journey. It's been 12 years, and the DCEU is at its end," Momoa told Etalk. "I think this is one of those movies that you want to see it all get tied up, and I think it's a really good way to finish it all. Unless..."



"Unless," he continued, "I mean, listen. It is a big universe, and who knows? The cool thing is, it's up to the fans. But we did a great job, I think the fans will be very excited, very proud. I'm extremely proud of it."

Momoa has hinted he could join the new DCU under co-chiefs Gunn and Aquaman producer Peter Safran — not as that universe's Aquaman, but as the Czarnian bounty hunter Lobo. ("It's the perfect role. If they call me and ask me to play it? It's a f— yeah," Momoa recently told Fandango, adding that he "[hasn't] received that call.")

Aquaman 3 was not among the titles that Gunn and Safran announced for the first chapter of the rebooted DC Universe, titled Gods and Monsters. The DCU slate includes the films Superman: Legacy, The Authority, Batman: The Brave and the Bold, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, and Swamp Thing, and Max series Creature Commandos, Waller, Lanterns, Paradise Lost, and Booster Gold. While the DCEU will be effectively discontinued, a potential Aquaman threequel would fall under DC Studios' Elseworlds branding for out-of-continuity films like Joker: Folie à Deux and The Batman: Part II.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, starring Jason Momoa, Patrick Wilson, Amber Heard, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, and Nicole Kidman, opens only in theaters December 22.