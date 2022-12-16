Jason Momoa Jokes About Getting Into Shape for Aquaman 2

✖

Jason Momoa is already making sure he's in tip-top shape for Aquaman 2 — or, at the very least, the sequel is at the forefront of his mind. Sunday, the actor shared a picture from his trailer — presumably on the set of See Season Two — in which he and a crewmember devour some caviar. In one of the slides on his Instagram story, Momoa jokes that he's eating the perfect "Aquaman diet."

Momoa still has a few months to officially prepare for his role as the King of Atlantis, as some of his costars previously suggested a Summer 2021 filming start date for the highly anticipated sequel.

"I may be doing Aquaman 2 this summer, shooting in London," Aquaman star Dolph Lundgren said during a virtual Wizard World panel last month. "And that's coming out the following year in the theaters, they hope."

"[Aquaman] was certainly a new experience. The only water I ever saw was in my bottle of Evian that I drank. There was no water on set. It was really very dry," he added. "So you hang in the harness all day — five, six, seven, eight hours a day — and you move your legs in a certain way, you talk, and you move around, and then your hair is added later in the computer. So it's very, very tedious, but it's a different experience. And it was fun to work with all the great actors — there's [Willem] Dafoe, and Patrick Wilson, and of course, Jason Momoa."

Though we don't know much about the sequel just quite yet, filmmaker James Wan confirmed the movie would have tinges of horror during an appearance at DC FanDome last fall.

"Just like the first movie had a touch of my horror sensibility in it, in regards to the Trench sequence, I would say there will be a little bit of that in this next one," Wan said when answering fan questions ahead of his appearance at the fan event. "I think it's something that's a big part of who I am, and it just naturally comes out in these kinds of films."

Aquaman 2 is currently set for release on December 16, 2022.

