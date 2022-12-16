Aquaman 2: Dolph Lundgren Says DC Sequel Shoots This Summer

✖

Aquaman star Dolph Lundgren reveals a summer shooting start in London for Warner Bros. and DC Films' Aquaman 2. Now set to swim into theaters on December 16, 2022, four years after the James Wan-directed original became the highest-grossing DC Comics adaptation, Aquaman 2 marks Lundgren's return to the DC Extended Universe as Xebel King Nereus. The secretive sequel — which is keeping story details under the surface for now — reunites Arthur Curry (Jason Momoa) and Xebellian princess Mera (Amber Heard). Joining the hydro heroes are villains Patrick Wilson as the villainous Ocean Master and Black Manta actor Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, who days ago began prepping for Aquaman 2.

"I may be doing Aquaman 2 this summer, shooting in London," Lundgren said during a virtual Wizard World panel on Sunday. "And that's coming out the following year in the theaters, they hope."

The Masters of the Universe and Expendables star also called his role in the first Aquaman a "great experience" — despite his discomfort spending hours strung up in a harness.

"[Aquaman] was certainly a new experience. The only water I ever saw was in my bottle of Evian that I drank. There was no water on set. It was really very dry," Lundgren said. "So you hang in the harness all day — five, six, seven, eight hours a day — and you move your legs in a certain way, you talk, and you move around, and then your hair is added later in the computer. So it's very, very tedious, but it's a different experience. And it was fun to work with all the great actors — there's [Willem] Dafoe, and Patrick Wilson, and of course, Jason Momoa."

Lundgren added he was pleased playing royalty who is "like a political figure, a king who is talking more about politics and trying to keep the peace instead of kicking ass (laughs). I was very pleased James Wan hired me for that, and that was a great experience."

During the virtual DC FanDome event in August, Wan said Aquaman 2 is "a little bit more serious" and "more relevant in a world that we're living in today." The Conjuring filmmaker also confirmed the sequel would again be horror-tinged because Aquaman "takes place in these underwater worlds that can be very scary."

Aquaman 2 opens in theaters on December 16, 2022.