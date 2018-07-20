Jason Momoa Teases ‘Aquaman’ Trailer

If you’ve been waiting with bated breath to see the first footage for Aquaman, you’re in luck!

Jason Momoa, who reprises his role as Arthur Curry in the DC Extended Universe venture, recently teased the release of the trailer from his social media account. You can check it out above!

Videos by ComicBook.com

Ever since the first stills from Aquaman debuted last month, fans have been increasingly eager to see how the film comes together. And while we’ll all have to wait until Warner Bros.’ San Diego Comic-Con panel tomorrow to see the trailer, this tease helps to get us excited.

The film is helmed by fan-favorite director James Wan, who is set to give the film a decidedly different tone than his other horror outputs.

“I didn’t set out to make a horror movie,” Wan told reporters during a set visit last year. “That’s not what this is about. It just so happens that you’re dealing in a world that is beautiful, magical, but at the same time, you know, scary as well. People are terrified of the ocean because they don’t know what’s down there. There’s all these creatures that live down in the ocean that are dangerous to humans.”

And as the trailer will no doubt show, it looks like Wan and company have a very specific goal in mind when it comes to bringing the world of Atlantis to life.

“I feel like the good thing about having something that isn’t really established is I get the opportunity to kind of set the world, set the tone, and set the flavor for who this guy is, and the world that he lives in,” Wan said. “That’s what we love about superheroes, right? We love that they represent the best part of who we want to be, right? What we strive for, and what we aspire to be. And I think what I liked most about this character, and actually what Jason Momoa brings to it, is the idea that this is a guy who’s kind of trapped between two worlds. He doesn’t feel like he belonged in the surface world, but he doesn’t feel like he belongs in the world of Atlantis as well, the underwater world.”

Aquaman‘s cast will include Momoa, Amber Heard as Mera, Patrick Wilson as Orm, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Black Manta, Willem Dafoe as Vulko, Nicole Kidman as Queen Atlanna, and Dolph Lundgren as King Nereus.

Aquaman will land in theaters on December 21st.