DC Reveals New Look at DC Pride 2024 Stories

DC Pride has become a staple of DC's annual output, with the month-long initiative spotlighting its various LGBTQ+ characters and creators. At the center of it is the DC Pride anthology, and we now have more details about what this year's offerings will entail. On Thursday, the publisher released the latest look at DC Pride 2024 #1, revealing the full line-up of stories and star-studded creative teams that will appear in the one-shot.

In addition to the line-up, DC has unveiled a sneak preview of each story for DC Pride 2024 #1, giving early glimpses at some of the art featuring characters such as Harley Quinn, Poison Ivy, John Constantine, and more. The 104-page anthology will be published on May 28th.

(Photo: DC)

What Is DC Pride 2024 #1 About?

In DC Pride 2024, DC will host an unmissable autobiographical story written by industry legend Phil Jimenez about the fantastical worlds that shaped him, brought to life by Giulio Macaione. This heartwarming story is a can't-miss highlight, plus Dreamer makes a first-time pilgrimage to her ancestral planet, Naltor, in a story by Nicole Maines and Jordan Gibson; Poison Ivy and Janet from HR go spore-hunting on Portworld in a story by Gretchen Felker-Martin and Claire Roe; Superman (Jon Kent) gets Jay, Bunker, and the Ray together for a boys' night out in A-Town in a story by Jarrett Williams and D.J. Kirkland; Steel (Natasha Irons) works up the courage to face Traci 13 at the Oblivion Bar's Pride party for the first time since they broke up in a story by Jamila Rowser and ONeillJones; Aquaman (Jackson Hyde) catches an unexpected ride to the Fourth World just in time for their annual Love Festival in a story by Ngozi Ukazu; Circuit Breaker's unstable powers fritz him into the Phantom Zone in a story by Calvin Kasulke and Len Gogou; plus a Blue Starman story written by Al Ewing and character pinups, in a volume celebrating how the LGBTQIA+ community is everywhere and belongs anywhere—even the farthest reaches of the known and unknown worlds!

DC Pride 2024 #1 will feature a main cover from Kevin Wada, as well as an open-to-order wraparound variant cover by David Talaski, foil and card stock variants by Babs Tarr. Wada's main cover will also be offered as a 1:25 card stock variant.

Keep scrolling to check out the first look at each story in DC Pride 2024 #1!