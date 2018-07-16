‘Aquaman’ Movie Website Officially Launches

It’s a big day for Aquaman movie news thanks to a promotional blitz giving fans a first poster, official synopsis, first look at the upcoming trailer and now the DC film’s official website is now live.

There’s not a lot on the website just yet — you can check it out here — but what is available is pretty great. The epic first poster for the film takes center stage on the website’s background, giving an even sharper look at Jason Momoa‘s Aquaman, his Quindent, and an army of sea creatures such as sharks, whales, turtles, dolphins, sting rays, and more. The same image is repeated in the website’s gallery section while the story section shares the film’s official synopsis.

The website along with the photo director James Wan shared from the editing room yesterday are sure to not only get fans hyped for the upcoming trailer, but also is giving them a look at a take on Aquaman that has its roots in comics but will be a unique character all his own.

“I think that the New 52 version of Aquaman was definitely our touchstone and our starting point,” Aquaman producer Peter Safran told ComicBoo.com on set. “And even though the film is not a direct adaptation of that, that was certainly, in terms of his origin, who he is; that Tom Curry is his father and Atlanna is his mother, who Orm is, etcetera. That all comes from the New 52. And there are certainly creature elements from it, from the Trench. So, that was our biggest influence.”

Momoa himself has also spoken about wanting to create a unique take on the character, saying that his Aquaman is someone people could have a beer with, unlike some other DC heroes.

“You can’t sit down and have a beer with Superman, you know what I mean?” Momoa said. This character is in no way a joke or someone to be taken lightly. “I wanted Aquaman definitely to be that guy. He’s blue collar. I mean the whole thing about him, I wanted him blue collar, he’s raised with his dad, worked on bikes, worked on old cars with his father and at a certain age he’s given this gift. He doesn’t know how to deal with it. His dad doesn’t want him in the water, ’cause he doesn’t want him taken away. The only thing he does know is that his mother was killed. He wants nothing to do with these people. F—ing hates ’em.”

Aquaman opens in theaters on December 21, 2018.