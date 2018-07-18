‘Aquaman’ and ‘The Meg’ Get Combined In Amazing Fan Poster

Aquaman finally debuted its first poster, but one artist decided to merge it with The Meg with some glorious results.

The original Aquaman poster features Arthur Curry (Jason Momoa) standing on a rock at the bottom of the sea as he’s surrounded by aquatic creatures, including a few sharks. The Meg, which is about the reemergence of a Megalodon, would be right at home here, so BossLogic merged the two to create a poster where Aquaman is riding the Megalodon, which is leaving tidal waves in its wake.

“I felt the #AQUAMAN and #TheMeg posters needed some fusion :D”

Granted, The Meg isn’t going to have a role in the film, but we wouldn’t count out seeing some massive creatures before the credits roll on Aquaman.

The original Aquaman movie poster definitely captures the adventure movie vibe director James Wan seems to be going for, and fans can expect the full movie to have the same tone.

“What inspired me were all the older, classic action-adventure films that [Steven] Spielberg used to do, actually. And I kind of try to draw from that mentality, the idea of ‘awe’ and ‘wonderment’ that we used to see in those kind of films,” Wan said. “And I really wanted this movie to have that kind of magic heart, that wish fulfillment that we all have. What if we have the ability to just swim anywhere, right? Just hang out on a desert island in the middle of nowhere and just chill. And so I try to capture some of that spirit.”

In that way, the film will be vastly different from Momoa and Aquaman’s appearance in Justice League, but some of the core tenants of Zack Snyder’s vision will remain intact for Aquaman’s solo debut. The good news is we don’t have to wait long to find out.

Next up for DC is Aquaman, which lands in theaters on December 21st. Shazam! is slated to hit theaters on April 5, 2019, while Wonder Woman 2 hits theaters on November 1, 2019. As for The Meg, that hits theaters on August 10.