‘Aquaman’ Trailer Rating and Length Revealed

While it’s been known for several weeks that there’d be a trailer for the upcoming DC film Aquaman debuting at San Diego Comic-Con, and we now know that it’ll debut tomorrow thanks to star Jason Momoa, any actual details have been under wraps — until now.

According to TrailerTrack, which is relatively trustworthy about such things, the Aquaman trailer will last 2 minutes and 30 seconds, and comes with a 12A rating. You can check out its tweet below:

That is, admittedly, not much to go on. What will be shown in that two-minute trailer? Will we see Willem Dafoe’s Vulko in action? What about Patrick Wilson’s Ocean Master? Or Yahya Abdul-Mateen II’s Black Manta? Or Amber Heard’s Mera? Or all of the above?

What we can extrapolate, however, is from the rating: 12A is basically the UK equivalent to PG-13; there can be some violence, suggestive scenes, light cursing, and even brief nudity. In all likelihood, the 12A is thanks to violence (and perhaps language) used in the trailer. The “14/12/2018” release date is just the UK version of that as well, as the film releases in the United States on December 21st.

