James Wan Reveals First Look at ‘Aquaman’ Trailer

Aquaman director James Wan has revealed the first look in the form of an overtime tease at the films trailer.

Wan, who will reveal the full trailer for Aquaman at San Diego Comic-Con on Saturday, is working extra hours to make sure the first look at his new movie is just right. To get the hype train in proper position to leave the station, Wan shared a photo from the editing room with a still image from the trailer on the screen.

Working overtime to put the finishing touches for this coming week!! Eeeeeee 😬 #SDCC2018 pic.twitter.com/Fgx8SxFprl — James Wan (@creepypuppet) July 16, 2018

“Working overtime to put the finishing touches for this coming week,” Wan wrote.

As fans will notice, the image features Aquaman‘s classic trident, rather than the quindent seen in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League. This will be a huge factor in Aquaman, with more details surrounding the film’s story set to arrive this week.

“Surpassing Justice League, this moment in time is his call to become king,” Momoa told ComicBook.com last year. “The only thing that can save Atlantis is me fighting my own brother. There’s a big battle, and there’s an epic [fight]. It’s also a big road movie, because we travel all over the world. It’s got that Star Wars quality of gigantic ships and guys riding sharks. It’s going to be this whole world you’ve never seen before. You’re going to see him start as this guy who probably rides bikes, works on cars. You get to see him this one way as kind of a dirty, dark, drunkard, and then turn into this regal king.”

Aquaman will land in theaters on December 21st.