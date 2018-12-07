‘Aquaman’ Villain Patrick Wilson Reveals How ‘Watchmen’ Got Him Into Comics

Before he came to Atlantis as Ocean Master in Aquaman, Patrick Wilson played Zack Snyder‘s Nite-Owl in Watchmen. Before that, he…didn’t really read comics.

The actor has been making up for that lapse in judgment since, though, catching up with numerous titles for both movies he was and was not a part of in the years since 2009.

“I did Watchmen before, a minor comic you may know,” Wilson joked during an interview with ComicBook.com. “I really backed into comics through Watchmen. I did not grow up reading comics. Growing up, Superman was Christopher Reeve and that defined my superhero. After Watchmen, I got into it. I always wanted to know, too, what these movies were that were coming out. So I read all of Captain America, Thor, all the Marvel movies. I just wanted to see what these movies were going to be, where they were going to be pulling stuff from. When I got this, I started going through Orm, and through New 52 once we zeroed in on which Orm we were, where his backstory was because it’s obviously completely different from the original, him being the half-Atlantean. I love that he’s the purebred, it makes his fight even better. So then I read every storyline from then.”

Wilson is hoping to make a comeback as Ocean Master if the opportunity arises, so he would probably do well to stay brushed up on his ever-changing DC Universe history.

Aquaman lands in theaters on Friday, December 21.