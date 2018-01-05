‘Arrow’: Cayden James Targets William in “We Fall”

The CW has released the official synopsis for “We Fall,” the second arrow episode of 2018.

In the episode, Team Arrow is still fractured when Oliver is dealt a personal blow that will make both his personal and superheroic life more complicated.

You can check out the official synopsis below.

WILLIAM LANDS IN CAYDEN JAMES’ CROSSHAIRS — Cayden James (guest star Michael Emerson) ups the ante by launching his plan to take control of every aspect of the city.

Despite the scope of Cayden’s plan, Oliver (Stephen Amell) is determined to foil it with just the Original Team Arrow – and without the aid of Rene (Rick Gonzalez), Dinah (Juliana Harkavy), or Curtis (Echo Kellum). But things get complicated when William (guest star Jack Moore) is endangered as a result of Cayden’s handiwork.

Wendey Stanzler directed the episode written by Speed Weed & Spiro Skentzos.

Arrow airs Thursday nights at 9 p.m. ET/PT on The CW. “We Fall” will premiere on January 25.