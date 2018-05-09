‘Arrow’ Star Colton Haynes Reportedly Files for Divorce

Fan-favorite Arrow actor Colton Haynes has reportedly filed for divorce from floral designer Jeff Leatham, his husband of six months.

E! News reports that a source confirmed the filing just days after rumors that the couple had split surfaced. Haynes also recently unfollowed Leatham on Instagram and removed nearly all photos of Leatham off of his page. Additionally, Haynes removed the word “husband” from his social media bio raising red flags about the relationship.

The couple married last October.

According to the E! report, Haynes and Leatham’s relationship had been rocky for some time, citing that Haynes had “started to lose himself” during the course of the relationship. The report went on to speculate that the catalyst for the divorce may have been the recent death of Haynes’ mother. Haynes notably recently shared an emotional post about his mother encouraging him to follow his dreams on Instagram though that post has since been removed as well.

Haynes, who has also played significant roles on Teen Wolf and American Horror Story, joined Arrow in the series’ first season, and he became one of the first members of Team Arrow, suiting up as Arsenal while dating Thea in his personal life. The character left the show in the season 4 episode “Unchained,” but Haynes has remained open to returning since, making a brief cameo in “Invasion!” and teasing repeatedly his season 6 return.

Finally it paid off a few weeks ago, when he returned for two episodes. At the end of those episodes, he and his on-again/off-again love interest Thea (Willa Holland) exited the show again, paving the way for Holland to leave Arrow for good.

There is no word yet on how Roy Harper’s return to Arrow will be handled or how it will impact the mission he was undertaking with Willa offscreen in another city.

Since leaving Arrow, besides doing San Andreas and American Horror Story, Haynes has come out publicly as gay and has been more visibly happy since, engaging with fans differently on social media (presumably because he no longer had to be coy about what parts of his life he could share or include).

“We’re very fortunate and excited to welcome back Colton to Arrow,” the show’s producers recently said in a statement. “While we’ve always enjoyed Colton’s returns to the show, we couldn’t be more thrilled to have him return as a proper series regular and we’re very excited about all the creative opportunities Roy Harper’s return affords us.”

Arrow airs on The CW, Thursday nights at 9 p.m. ET/PT following Supernatural.