Superman & Lois Star Bitsie Tulloch Looks Back After Wrapping the Show

Following the end of production on Superman & Lois, series star Bitsie Tulloch took to social media to celebrate her time as Lois Lane. The star, who originally got the part during the Arrowverse's "Elseworlds" crossover event in 2018, also starred on the "Crisis on Infinite Earths" event before Superman & Lois was launched. Since then, she has played Lois in the critically-acclaimed series for four seasons. In her post, she told fans "I'll be grateful til the day I die that I had these few years to wake up every day and be Lois. Lane."

Tulloch, who has experience dealing with passionate fandoms from her time on Grimm, has often been the public face of Superman & Lois on social media, since her co-star Tyler Hoechlin tends to be pretty low-key online.

"How lucky am I, to have been able to inhabit this woman's bones, and brain, and heart, for the last 6 years, 4 of which were on Superman & Lois," Tulloch wrote. "Lois Lane has been an icon for as long as Superman has because of her fierceness, her work ethic, her determination, her playfulness, her commitment to finding the truth no matter the cost."

Superman & Lois launched in 2021, shortly after the end of Arrow. Spinning out of the multiverse-altering events of Crisis on Infinite Earths, the show starred Tyler Hoechlin and Bitsie Tulloch, reprising their roles as Superman and Lois Lane from Supergirl and the Elseworlds and Crisis on Infinite Earths crossovers. Following the events of that story, Superman and Lois have a pair of teenage twin sons, who play a key role in Superman & Lois.

As the series progressed, audiences would learn that Superman & Lois was not, as previously assumed, set on Earth-Prime (the world in the DC multiverse where Arrow, The Flash, Supergirl, DC's Legends of Tomorrow, and Black Lightning took place following the events of the Crisis). Instead, it was set on its own world, giving them a chance to revisit characters and concepts previously introduced in the Arrowverse...but with their own actors and their own take. Most notably, season three's central antagonist was Lex Luthor, who was playing by Michael Cudlitz (The Walking Dead), rather than Jon Cryer.

There's no word yet on exactly when Superman & Lois will air its fourth and final season on CW. The show has a limited episode count and a pared-down cast, but the hope is to end in a suitably epic fashion, particularly after last season's finale hinted at an adaptation of the well-worn "Death of Superman" storyline. All three seasons are streaming on Max, and also available to buy on Digital. DVD and Blu-ray copies of Superman & Lois: The Complete Third Season will ship next month.