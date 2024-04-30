DC Reveals New Look at Justice League vs. Godzilla vs. Kong Finale

A fan-favorite DC series is headed towards an epic conclusion. On Tuesday, DC revealed a new preview of Justice League vs. Godzilla vs. Kong #7, the final issue of the comic book miniseries pitting the Monsterverse titans against DC's various heroes and villains. The issue will be available wherever comics are sold on Tuesday, May 7th

Justice League vs. Godzilla vs. Kong #7 will be written by Brian Buccellato with art by Christian Duce and Tom Derenick. The issue will feature a main cover by Drew Johnson, with variant covers by Jim Lee and Scott Williams, Dan Mora, Mikel Janín, and Kendrick "Kunkka" Lim.

What Is Justice League vs. Godzilla vs. Kong #7 About?

In Justice League vs. Godzilla vs. Kong #7, two worlds face annihilation in an all-out war between the DCU and Leg­endary's Monsterverse! With the help of Godzilla and Kong, can the Justice League win a battle against a re-formed Mechagodzilla and a new, even more deadly, hybrid Titan—a byproduct of two worlds, the likes of which neither universe has ever seen!

"As a comics fan—there's nothing more fun and exciting than exploring those amazing 'What If' situations that come up when fandoms cross streams!" Jim Lee, DC President, Publisher and Chief Creative Officer, previously said of the series. "In this case, it's a matchup of the world's greatest Super Heroes in the Justice League who take on not only the King of the Monsters—Godzilla—but the mighty Kong himself! It's a crossover no-holds-barred battle, decades in the making, and no bona fide comics fan will want to miss it!"

What Is Justice League vs. Godzilla vs. Kong About?

In Justice League vs. Godzilla vs. Kong, what starts as a routine clash between the Justice League and the Legion of Doom takes a dangerous turn when the wall between worlds is breached…with Godzilla, Kong, and the Monsterverse emerging on DC's Earth! What ensues will be a brawl of unprecedented scale and destruction! The epic crossover begins when Clark Kent, enjoying a night off with Lois Lane, is interrupted when the entire city shudders under the weight of the monstrous Godzilla, who emerges from the bay.

"I've had the good fortune to write most of the legendary DC Super Heroes before—from my time on The Flash, Detective Comics, and Injustice," said Brian Buccellato. "This time I get to build something way larger-than-life using all the toys in two different sandboxes. It's such a thrill to tear open both the DC Universe and Legendary's Monsterverse for this dream project."

"Christian Duce and Luis Guerrero are perfect partners in this oversize endeavor," continued Buccellato. "Christian has been masterful in his navigating the story's enormous scope in terms of character moments, rampaging monsters, and big superhero action. And Luis's stunning palette and rendering are an amazing complement to Christian's art."

Keep scrolling for the latest look at Justice League vs. Godzilla vs. Kong #7!