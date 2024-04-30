My Adventures With Superman Season 2 Release Date Revealed With First Trailer

My Adventures with Superman was one of the most successful animated series released with Adult Swim in the last few years, and now fans have gotten the first look at what to expect from Season 2 before it premieres this May! My Adventures with Superman introduced fans to new, younger takes on Clark Kent, Lois Lane, and Jimmy Olsen as Clark figured out his early days of being the iconic DC hero, Superman. The first season introduced all sorts of new takes on classic DC heroes and villains, and Season 2 will keep up that trend with even more new introductions.

Thankfully the wait for new episodes will soon be over as Adult Swim has officially announced that My Adventures with Superman Season 2 will be premiering on Saturday, May 25th at midnight. The series will be returning for a special back-to-back episode debut as well, so fans will get a healthy dose of Season 2 after so much waiting. To get the first look at what to expect from the new episodes coming to Adult Swim later this Spring, you can check out the first trailer for My Adventures with Superman Season 2 below.

My Adventures With Superman Season 2 Release Date Revealed

My Adventures with Superman Season 2 will premiere with its first two episodes on Saturday, May 25th at midnight ET/PT on Adult Swim, and new episodes will then be available for streaming with Max the next day. Episodes will be released at a weekly pace following the premiere, and will once again feature the core trio of Jack Quaid as Clark Kent, Alice Lee as Lois Lane, and Ishmel Sahid as Jimmy Olsen at the center of it all. If you wanted to catch up before the new episodes start, you can currently check out all of the episodes from My Adventures with Superman Season 1 now streaming with Max.

As for what to expect from the new season, Adult Swim teases My Adventures with Superman Season 2 as such, "In the latest season, the three best friends face a host of new threats. Powerful foes will emerge from Clark's alien past, Amanda Waller will take aim at Superman, Lois will grapple with the future, and Jimmy Olsen will spend an unbelievable amount of money. Krypton is coming for our young heroes, and its arrival will test their strength, loyalty, and love like never before."