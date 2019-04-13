‘Arrow’: Arsenal Returns to Star City in “Confessions” Synopsis

The CW has released the official synopsis for “Confessions,” the April 29 episode of Arrow in which Arsenal, played by Colton Haynes, finally makes his first appearance in the present-day storyline. Since the beginning of the season, Roy Harper has appeared in flash-forwars taking place years in the future, and centering on the story of Oliver Queen’s children William (Ben Lewis) and Mia (Katherine McNamara). He will be stepping in to help knock out the Ninth Circle, a group that has been quietly manipulating criminal activity in the background of Star City ever since last May’s season six finale.

The episode sounds like it will really take a toll on Dinah (Juliana Harkavy), who has essentially been forced into the position of Team Arrow’s liaison with the police. During an interview today, Harkavy told ComicBook.com that now that Team Arrow is deputized, it actually makes Dinah’s life easier “if we’re doing what we’re supposed to.” From this episode description, though, it sounds like maybe that isn’t happening at the moment. You can check it out below.

ARSENAL RETURNS TO HELP THE TEAM — When they learn of an upcoming attack on the city, Team Arrow calls Roy Harper (Colton Haynes) to help them stop the Ninth Circle. However, things go awry and there is massive collateral damage. As Captain of the SCPD, Dinah (Juliana Harkavy) investigates what happened in an episode that takes on a true crime narrative and tone. Tara Miele directed the episode written by Onalee Hunter Hughes & Emilio Ortega Aldrich.

Arrow airs on Monday nights at 9 p.m. ET/PT, following episodes of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow on The CW. “Confessions” will debut on April 29.

