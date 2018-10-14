‘Arrow’: Curtis Goes Undercover For ARGUS in “Crossing Lines”

The CW has released the official synopsis for “Crossing Lines,” the October 29 episode of Arrow.

In the episode, Curtis Holt (Echo Kellum) goes undercover for ARGUS while Oliver continues to adjust to life behind bars.

Videos by ComicBook.com

It is presumably not much of a spoiler that Oliver is still in prison in two weeks; fans seem to assume he will likely stay there until just before the crossover.

“This season feels very different.” Amell said recently. “It feels very bold. It feels like, in my mind, it’s taking one of the things we did in Season 4, where we introduced [a tease] someone was in the grave. It’s not doing anything like that, but that to me always felt like a bold choice.”

“Even when we introduced Caity Lotz’s character, you think the biggest thing is going to be her seeing [her father] Quentin, so we’re not going to do that for a very long time.” Amell continued. “And then all of a sudden it happens. It feels like we’re making a lot of those choices, and that’s been very, very invigorating for me, because I never want to be safe. I’m of the mindset if you have a good idea, let’s do it. Season 8 is promised to no one. It’s been very refreshing, and it feels like we’re pushing the envelope this year.”

Part of that pushing the envelope will have to do with what Oliver did right before heading to prison — publicly unmasking himself as the Green Arrow. According to Amell, it’s unclear exactly how that will develop, but he’s excited for it to play out.

“That’s the one thing I’m very, very curious to know about that I know precious little about.” Amell revealed. “What’s Oliver’s like with the team when he gets out of prison — what is his relationship with the population of Star City? He’s outed now; he outed himself. What does that mean? We have to respect the enormity of that decision. He can’t live in that apartment anymore, because he’s the Green Arrow and everybody knows it. What are those dynamics? I’m very interested to see.”

CURTIS GOES UNDERCOVER FOR ARGUS

Still in prison, Oliver (Stephen Amell) faces his biggest challenge yet. Meanwhile, Felicity (Emily Bett Rickards) gets an intriguing offer, and Diggle (David Ramsey) asks Curtis (Echo Kellum) to go undercover for ARGUS.

Ben Bray directed the episode written by Emilio Ortega Aldrich & Tonya Kong.

Arrow airs at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Monday nights on The CW.