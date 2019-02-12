‘Arrow’ Fans React to Olicity Bombshell in “Star City Slayer”

Arrow dropped a huge bombshell on viewers tonight and fans haven’t been able to stop talking about it on social media.

Spoilers for tonight’s episode of Arrow, “Star City Slayer”, below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

While tonight’s episode was full of surprising twists — Stanley returning as the Star City Slayer, Curtis departing Star City and Team Arrow, Connor Hawke being revealed as John Diggle’s son — there was one huge bombshell that truly excited fans. That bombshell? Felicity was revealed at the end of the episode to be pregnant and in the 2040 flash forwards Blackstar is revealed to be that child, one Mia Smoak.

It’s a reveal that many fans had not been hoping for, but almost expecting since Blackstar was introduced earlier this season. The reveal makes good on those hopes as well as comments that Katherine McNamara, who plays Blackstar, made to TV Line recently.

“Oh god, just thinking back, there are too many to count,” she said. “But I’m in Episode 13 (airing this Monday, Feb. 11) 14 and 15 as well, and there are multiple bombshells dropped from this point forward. What you saw at the end of the 150th episode [with Mia and Connor Hawke locating the decrepit bunker] is just the beginning. It’s the tip of the iceberg. Actually, this coming Monday is a huge episode for the future storyline. There’s at least one massive bomb drop this Monday.”

So how are Arrow fans handling this major reveal? We’ve put together some of our favorite Twitter reactions from fans, most of them very excited for Oliver and Felicity to be expanding their family. Read on to see for yourself and be sure to let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

Arrow airs Mondays at 8/7c on The CW.

Perfect Episode

Guess who’s laughing now?

I am gonna gloat in the fact that Mia is Olicity baby & laugh in the faces of all those people who said she isn’t.. WELL GUESS WHO IS LAUGHING NOW ???? — Saumya (@SPN_FreakSaumya) February 12, 2019

Amazing

We have an Olicity baby and she’s amazing!!!! pic.twitter.com/rNcRBZnNdi — Clare Pratt (@ClarePratt2) February 12, 2019

It’s official!

Do we have to have a hiatus now?

Love that family

imagine felicity with her baby bump and oliver bending down to give her stomach kisses and then felicity a kiss on the lips bc i love that family #Arrow #Olicity pic.twitter.com/tT3Wdt0mh8 — ugh (@fantasmatheos) February 12, 2019

Finally!

Baby Mia is on the way, Curtis is gone, Felicity is sole owner of Helix, Smoak Tech is rising! #Olicity pic.twitter.com/LdPYl27vBy — CrimsonGrad (@CrimsonGrad) February 12, 2019

Someone call Mama Smoak!