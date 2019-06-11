Arrow Writers Prepare for Final Season

The trek to bringing Arrow‘s final season to life has officially begun. A new tweet from the show’s writing staff recently revealed that work – or, at least, erasing a whiteboard plotting out the season – has begun.

It’s unclear exactly what the ten-episode final season will bring, although the last season finale did drop a pretty significant hint. We now know that Oliver Queen (Stephen Amell) won’t be making it out of this year’s “Crisis on Infinite Earths” crossover alive, which puts an interesting cloud over these final episodes.

“The only thing that is left for him to do – and he doesn’t need to die to do this – is he needs to leave a legacy.” Amell said in an interview last year. “Because we have all these other shows that exist. So whether ‘Arrow’ continued on in the absence of Oliver Queen, or someone else took up the mantle of the Green Arrow… I think leaving a legacy is the last box left to tick for the character.”

The fact that this is the show’s final season was revealed earlier this year, to the complete surprise of fans.

“This was a difficult decision to come to, but like every hard decision we’ve made for the past seven years, it was with the best interests of Arrow in mind,” producers Beth Schwartz, Greg Berlanti, and Marc Guggenheim said in a statement. “We’re heartened by the fact that Arrow has birthed an entire universe of shows that will continue on for many years to come. We’re excited about crafting a conclusion that honors the show, its characters and its legacy and are grateful to all the writers, producers, actors, and — more importantly — the incredible crew that has sustained us and the show for over seven years.”

The synopsis for Arrow‘s final season can be found below.

“After a violent shipwreck, billionaire playboy Oliver Queen (Stephen Amell) was missing and presumed dead for five years before being discovered alive on a remote island in the North China Sea. He returned home to Star City, bent on righting the wrongs done by his family and fighting injustice. As the Green Arrow, Oliver successfully saved his city with the help of his team including former soldier John Diggle (David Ramsey), computer-science expert Felicity Smoak (Emily Bett Rickards), former protégé Roy Harper (Colton Haynes), street-savvy Rene Ramirez (Rick Gonzalez), metahuman Dinah Drake (Juliana Harkavy), brilliant inventor Curtis Holt (Echo Kellum) and Earth-2 Laurel Lance (Katie Cassidy). In the wake of discovering what his future holds, Oliver will find himself pit against his most challenging battle yet, one that will leave the multiverse hanging in the balance. In Arrow‘s final season, Oliver Queen is forced to confront the reality of what it means to be a hero.”

Arrow‘s final season will air Tuesdays this fall at 9/8c on The CW.