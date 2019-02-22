‘Arrow’ Has Some Workplace Drama in “Training Day” Synopsis

We’re almost a little surprised it took this long.

The CW has released the official synopsis for “Training Day,” the March 11 episode of Arrow, and according to what few details we have, things are not going great between Oliver’s people (formerly known as Team Arrow) and their running partners at the Star City Police Department.

Videos by ComicBook.com

It is perhaps not surprising that the police being forced to work with a colorfully-clad special ops group made up of people tney only recently were tasked to arrest does not sit particularly well with the rank-and-file.

The episode also promises some “life-changing news” for Dinah, likely that she has lost he “sonic scream” powers following last week’s attack by Stanley Dover, who cut her throat. In the 2040 flash-forwards, we have seen an older Dinah still acting as Black Canary, but with a scar on her neck, and she has not yet used her powers in that timeline, leading most fans to assume that she would have lost them.

That would jive with something showrunner Beth Schwartz told us during a recent interview.

“We’re going to parallel [the present and future] worlds a lot more in the last chapter of the season,” Schwartz told ComicBook.com. “The first chapter was definitely: we opened a lot of questions. There’s a lot of mystery, and then, one by one, we’re going to start to reveal all those mysteries and then we’ll have a lot more paralleling of our characters from our present day to how they became who they are in the future.”

The biggest questions in that respect, of course, come from Oliver, Felicity, and their kids. In the future, Oliver is missing, Felicity is evil-and-then-dead-but-maybe-not-dead, and William and Mia do not recognize one another when they meet.

You can check out the official synopsis below.

TEAM ARROW ATTEMPTS TO WORK WITH SCPD

Team Arrow attempts to work with the Star City Police Department but much to Oliver’s (Stephen Amell) frustration, things don’t go as planned.

Meanwhile, Dinah (Juliana Harkavy) gets some life-changing news. Ruba Nadda directed the episode written by Emilio Ortega Aldrich & Rebecca Rosenberg.

Arrow airs on Monday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT, before episodes of Black Lightning on The CW. “Training Day” will debut on March 11.