‘Arrow’ Star Teases “Scary” Challenge for Oliver and Felicity

Tonight’s episode of Arrow, “Fundamentals”, will see Oliver and Felicity attempt to move forward without the man who has been there with them from the beginning, John Diggle. However, it’s not going to be easy for the pair and according to series star Emily Bett Rickards, not only will it be an emotional challenge but there are scary challenges coming as well.

In an interview with TV Line, Rickards said Diggle leaving the team was like breaking up with a best friend.

“Things get pretty emotional,” she said. “It’s like your best friend breaking up with you. Felicity was there when it happened and she tried to play mediator best she could, but words cut deep and things transpire…. There’s a fracture in the spine of OTA.”

In case you missed last week’s episode, after Oliver (Stephen Amell) finally came clean with Diggle (David Ramsey) and told him that he wasn’t giving up the Green Arrow mantle, the two had it out, both with words and fists. The pair eventually apologized to one another, but Diggle had come to realize that he no longer agreed with how Oliver does things and left the team. Diggle leaving now means that the last two left standing as Team Arrow are Oliver and Felicity, but it also sounds like things aren’t going to be smooth sailing for them, either. Rickards hinted Oliver’s reaction to things might end up endangering Felicty. When asked if the pair would be facing one of their scariest moments thus far, Rickards affirmed, but explained that there’s a bigger picture, too.

“We’re trying to show that heroes have vulnerable and fragile spots as well,” she explained. “Everyone needs help, and that’s the whole point about accepting family and accepting help. That’s the strongest you can be, when you’re able to accept those things. And hopefully that comes across.”

Fans will get to see what happens next with the even more deeply fractured Team Arrow tonight in “Fundamentals”. You can check out the official synopsis for the episode below.

OLIVER IS VISITED BY A GHOST FROM HIS PAST — In his darkest place yet, Oliver (Stephen Amell) wonders if he has failed at everything – being a father, a mayor and a hero. His frustration rising, Oliver lashes out at Felicity (Emily Bett Rickards) and William (guest star Jack Moore).

A surprising visit from an old friend has Oliver questioning his next move.

Ben Bray directed the episode written by Speed Weed & Emilio Ortega Aldrich.

Arrow airs Thursdays at 9/8c on The CW. “Fundamentals” will air on April 12th.