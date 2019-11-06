Arrow: Oliver Heads Back to Russia in “Prochnost” Preview

The CW has released a preview for “Prochnost,” the upcoming fifth episode of Arrow‘s final season, an episode which will see Oliver Queen (Stephen Amell) return to Russia in order to acquire plutonium that may be the key to Oliver’s plan to stop The Monitor and, in his mind, prevent the destruction of other universes including his own. But Oliver isn’t making this journey alone. His now-adult, time-displaced children William (Ben Lewis) and Mia (Katherine McNamara) are going with him, a situation that may lead to the whole Queen family being in serious danger.

In the preview, which you can see in the video above, Oliver and Mia appear to have to engage in a cage fight of some fashion. While this is similar to how viewers first me Mia, then as the fighter Blackstar, things are much different this time in Russia with it looking like someone just may end up shot in the process.

The return to Russia is a complex one for Oliver. Last season saw Oliver and his old KGB handler and friend Anatoly Knyazev (David Nykl) have a falling out. With this being Arrow‘s final season — and the episode is the literal halfway point as well — it makes sense that Oliver would be returning to Russia one last time. You can check out the official episode synopsis below.

DON’T LET YOUR PAST DEFINE YOU – Upon learning the key to oppose The Monitor (guest star LaMonica Garrett), Oliver (Stephen Amell) and team return to Russia on a mission to gather the necessary materials. Connor (Joseph David-Jones) reunites with a figure from his past. Laura Belsey directed the episode written by Benjamin Raab & Deric A. Hughes.

In addition to Oliver’s return to Russia, the episode will feature more of Connor’s (Joseph David-Jones) story. We already know that he is, at some point, adopted Diggle (David Ramsey) and Lyla Michaels (Audrey Marie Anderson), but we don’t yet know exactly why. Given that in 2019 we last saw Connor — the young one — with his mother, it’s possible that we could see adult Conner encounter his mother again or, perhaps, even his biological father, Ben Turner, aka Bronze Tiger.

Arrow airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on The CW. “Prochnost” airs November 19.