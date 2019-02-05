‘Arrow’ Recap: The Team’s All Here in “Emerald Archer”

“Emerald Archer” is an entirely new direction for Arrow and the Arrowverse. Instead of the usual episodic content, this episode starts off by taking the form of a documentary as Oliver’s hired them to provide transparency to the public.

The first few minutes of the mockumentary include cameos from several “Arrowverse” stars both past and present, including Quentin Lance (Paul Blackthorne), Thea Queen (Willa Holland), and Sara Lance (Caity Lotz).

A few more fun cameos ended up being spread throughout the episode including Rory Regan (Joe Dinicol) and Barry Allen (Grant Gustin).

After the mockumentary opening to episode, it switches between that format and a regular episode depending on whether or not the documentary crew is following the team around.

The main conflict of the episode arises when they find out Emiko has been kidnapped by a mysterious new vigilante that Curtis starts calling Chimera. Eventually Oliver’s able to convince Diggle to let the team use ARGUS resources and they track Chimera down to a warehouse, where they find out the new vigilante has been hunting other vigilantes. They find out he’s been keeping mementos from the vigilantes as trophies.

Eventually, Mayor Pollard organizes a town hall meeting to debate in favor of the Anti-Vigilante law against Oliver. As expected, Chimera arrives and a fight ensues between he and Team Arrow. Before long, Team Arrow is able to stop the new vigilante hunter.

After they take down Chimera, Pollard arrives with a squad of police officers to arrest the members of Team Arrow for breaking the law. This leads Dinah and Oliver to turn in their resignations the next day. In a surprise move, Pollard tells the two that she’s order District Attorney Lance to not file charges. She offers each member of Team Arrow a job with the police department so that they can operate within the law.

This episode all features the return of William from school, but after he fights with Felicity, we find out he’s actually been expelled.

The episode ends with Oliver telling the documentary crew that he plans on rebuilding the Team Arrow lair destroyed last season now that each of the members can operate in the light once more. In a scene from the future

We see Connor Hawke make a reappearance as he and Blackstar locate Team Arrow’s lair.

