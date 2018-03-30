‘Arrow’ Recap With Spoilers: “The Thanatos Guild”

“The Thanatos Guild” starts with a flashback of Thea speaking with Malcolm Merlyn.

Present day, members of the League of Assassins gather to discuss the successor of Malcolm as the head of the League. Nyssa — who’s been outcast from the League — is undercover with some of her compatriots, and they begin fighting with the woman in charge.

At Arrow HQ, Thea’s joking with William about Oliver’s former fear of the dark. After joking with them, Oliver pulls Diggle aside to discuss who’s going to wear the Green Arrow costume.

Dinah and Curtis are at Rene’s apartment trying to find out which corrupt cops are on Diaz’s payroll.

Thea and Roy are driving when their car is attacked by a rogue member of the League. Nyssa swoops in to save the pair.

Nyssa returns to Arrow HQ with Thea and Roy. They reveal to Oliver, Diggle, and Felicity that Malcolm had previously recruited loyalists — lead by Athena — before his departure, and those are the people in pursuit of Thea, thinking she has possession of a map they’re looking for.

Nyssa warns that even if Thea and Roy leave Star City, this new guild will continue tracking them down unless they hand over the map. Worried about the safety of herself and Roy, Thea agrees to go with Nyssa to try finding said map.

Dinah’s at the scene of a homicide when Captain Hill suspiciously shows up and dismisses Dinah from the case. Dinah texts Curtis to check out Hill and see if there’s any evidence she’s one of the dirty cops.

Nyssa and Thea track down a former League member who knows the whereabouts of the map. She draws a map for the pair. Nyssa tells Thea to call her brother and Team Arrow for backup as they close in on the map’s location.

Nyssa, Thea, Oliver, Roy, and Diggle converge on a warehouse that’s apparently rigged with booby traps. After passing a few of the traps, Nyssa finds the map trapped in a safe below the cement. She uses a grenade to get it out, but as soon as she does, Athena and a group of archers rappel from the ceiling.

A fight breaks out between the two groups as Thea tries to escape with the map. While Oliver, Diggle, and Nyssa are able to make quick work of the henchmen, Athena is able to knock Thea and Roy both down. As she’s standing over them brooding, she’s shot with an arrow, allowing the whole team to escape.

As they rendezvous back at Arrow HQ, Nyssa offers to take the safe and find out how to open it up herself, but Thea convinces her to stay with the team. They task Felicity with hacking the safe.

Dinah and Curtis are in the police department trying to dig up more dirt on Captain Hill. Curtis bypasses the security of the evidence room while Dinah goes inside to look at evidence while Curtis stays outside to keep watch.

Before too long, a cop walks by noticing Curtis. Playing dumb, Curtis claims he’s lost and convinces the cop to give him a tour of the police department.

Back at Arrow HQ, Oliver talks to Nyssa about their previous arranged marriage. As they’re talking, Felicity announces that she found a crack for the safe. Thea inputs the code and opens the safe, and when she takes the map out, the group realizes the piece of parchment is blank.

Trying to see if it’s using hidden ink, Felicity holds the map over a Bunsen burner to see if the ink will activate, but it appears to be a dead end.

Roy and Thea are out in the hall talking about their future together. Roy expresses his insecurity of Thea’s seeming inability to leave Star City.

Dinah and Curtis are at New Team Arrow HQ examining the evidence they took from the police station, but are unable to make ay clear connections.

Oliver’s trying to convince Thea to take Roy and leave Star City, claiming that he, along the rest of the team, will protect the couple from Athena. As they’re talking, Diggle runs in to inform the siblings that they may have gotten a location on Athena’s hideout.

The group suits up and heads to the location, where Thea draws Athena out by offering up the map. Athena approaches Thea, revealing that the map’s ink won’t appear unless it comes in contact with blood.

Felicity finds out the location they’re at is rigged with C4, and Roy works on deactivating it. As he’s able to deactivate it, Athena and Thea fight. Nyssa’s able to shoot Athena, who’s then able to escape.

Still holding the map, Thea looks down to see her blood has dribbled onto the parchment, activating the ink.

Felicity analyzes the map and finds out that Malcolm used top-notch technology for the ink to show only if certain enzymes from Thea’s blood were present.

Looking at the map, Nyssa realizes that the map leads to three different Lazarus Pits.

Curtis is at the police department, and he approaches Nick, the cop that gave Curtis a tour, to ask him out on a date. Nick agrees, and they settle on a date. Dinah sees Curtis and approaches him. She informs him that she found out that Captain Hill has released all of the Vertigo in the evidence locker for Ricardo Diaz to sell.

Thea decides she wants to go with Nyssa to destroy the Lazarus Pits, and Roy agrees to go with. Nyssa annuls her marriage with Oliver, and he bids farewell to Thea and Roy as they depart Star City.