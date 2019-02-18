‘Arrow’: It’s a Family Affair in “Brothers and Sisters” Photos

The CW has released a huge batch of photos for “Brothers and Sisters”, the fourteenth episode of Arrow‘s seventh season.

The photos see the latest team-up between Oliver Queen (Stephen Amell) and Emiko Queen (Shea Shimooka) in some form or fashion. Considering the episode’s title – which was previously kept secret by showrunner Beth Schwartz – it’s safe to assume that the half-siblings’ relationship will take some sort of a focus.

Several of the photos also show a meeting between Felicity Smoak (Emily Bett Rickards) and Laurel Lance (Katie Cassidy). Seeing as the pair have been working pretty closely this season – and Felicity learned a pretty massive bombshell at the end of the last episode – it will be interesting to see exactly what they’re talking about.

And the photos also show ARGUS once again working with the Ghost Initiative, a Suicide Squad-esque team of villains consisting of Ricardo Diaz (Kirk Acevedo), China White (Kelly Hu), Cupid (Amy Gumerick), and Joe Wilson (Liam Hall).

You can check out the synopsis for “Brothers and Sisters” below, and scroll on to check out the photos!

“DIGGLE AND LYLA DEPLOY THE GHOST INITIATIVE

After months of covertly pursuing Dante, Diggle (David Ramsey) and Lyla (guest star Audrey Marie Anderson) finally have a solid lead on the elusive terrorist, so they deploy the ARGUS Ghost Initiative to apprehend him.

Meanwhile, Oliver (Stephen Amell) tries to bond with Emiko (Sea Shimooka).

Marcus Stokes directed the episode written by Rebecca Bellotto & Jeane Wong.”

