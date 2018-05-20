Stephen Amell Says Fans Deserve ‘Arrow’ and ‘Supernatural’ Crossover

Team Arrow and the Winchester brothers aren’t meeting up anytime soon, but a Supernatural and Arrow crossover is what fans deserve. At least according to Stephen Amell.

The Arrow star posted a photo of himself with Supernatural star Jensen Ackles (he plays elder Winchester brother, Dean) to his Twitter with the caption “It’s the crossover we deserve.” Check it out below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

It’s the crossover we deserve. pic.twitter.com/idltMQa4bO — Stephen Amell (@StephenAmell) May 18, 2018

The idea of a Supernatural/Arrow — Arrownatural? Superarrow? — is something that has been joked about before. Last year at Salt Lake Comic Con, Amell talked about how he had inadvertently started rumors of such a crossover between the two CW series. He also explained that even if he couldn’t get a full crossover, he wouldn’t mind having a cameo on Supernatural.

“Without breaking the fourth wall with too much gusto, if I could show up on Supernatural as, like, someone pumping gas in their car or something like that, or just someone that they murder, that would be tremendous,” Amell said. “And maybe it’s one of those things where, I know that it doesn’t make sense and I know that it’s one of those things where it’s not the same universe, but at the same time its TV and it’s supposed to be fun so maybe, you know, one of these days [Arrow executive producer] Greg Berlanti will be sitting in a room with the head honcho of Supernatural and they’ll just go, ‘Eh, why not?’”

That “why not” attitude seems to have worked well for another Supernatural crossover. Back in March the animated Scooby-Doo crossed over with Supernatural for an episode called — you guessed it — “Scoobynatural” that saw the Winchesters end up sucked into the world of Scooby-Doo where they have to help the Scooby Gang solve a mystery when a real ghost shows up in an episode of the original Scooby-Doo series. The seemingly unlikely episode was very well-received by fans and critics alike.

The success of “Scoobynatural” led some fans to hope that The CW’s big Upfronts announcement on Thursday would reveal that a Supernatural/Arrow crossover was in the works, but alas it doesn’t appear to be happening any time soon. What is happening regarding Arrow crossovers is something significant for the series and the rest of the network’s so-called Arrowverse of DC Comics shows. The network announced that for this year’s crossover between Arrow, The Flash, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, and Supergirl Batwoman would be introduced, bringing Gotham City into the interconnected world. Fans met that announcement with great excitement so while Supernatural and Arrow getting together might be what fans deserve, they’re still getting something they definitely want.

Do you think a Supernatural/Arrow crossover would be cool? Let us know in the comments below!

Arrow and Supernatural will both return to The CW this fall.