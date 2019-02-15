‘Arrow’: Synopsis Released for “Brothers & Sisters”

The CW has released the official synopsis for “Brothers & Sisters,” the March 4 episode of Arrow.

The episode is named after a series produced by Arrow EP Greg Berlanti, but it carries a significant weight given the recent revelations that Oliver Queen had a long-lost half-sister…and so does William Clayton, in the form of Mia Smoak.

Mia’s secret was revealed in this week’s episode, “Star City Slayer,” which will be the final episode of February and the last one before “Brothers & Sisters.” In the episode, she and Connor Hawke had taken over the old Arrow lair, and took William and the other surviving Team Arrow members hostage. He revealed his parentage to Mia, who in turn shocked him with hers.

In the midseason finale of Arrow this year, Sea Shimooka’s “new Green Arrow” was revealed as Emiko Queen, Oliver’s half-sister, who had been abandoned by Robert Queen along with her mother.

She has carried on operating separately but parallel to Oliver and company since the revelation, really only partnering closely with Wild Dog.

In the comics, Emiko is the child of Robert Queen and Shado, who gets kidnapped and raised by Simon Lacroix/Komodo as a baby. Emiko grows up under the tutelage of Komodo and the Outsiders, but ultimately kills her adoptive father while he is fighting Oliver. Emiko then returns to Seattle with Oliver, living with him and operating as his sidekick, Red Arrow. Over the past few years of DC Comics canon, Emiko has helped Oliver save the day on an array of occasions, almost sacrificing herself to save him, and went on to join the Teen Titans.

Of course, it is also increasingly difficult to avoid naming something after a Berlanti show, as the super-producer recently set a new record for the most shows ever on the air at the same time by one producer.

You can check out the official synopsis below.

DIGGLE AND LYLA DEPLOY THE GHOST INITIATIVE

After months of covertly pursuing Dante, Diggle (David Ramsey) and Lyla (guest star Audrey Marie Anderson) finally have a solid lead on the elusive terrorist, so they deploy the ARGUS Ghost Initiative to apprehend him. Meanwhile, Oliver (Stephen Amell) tries to bond with Emiko (Sea Shimooka). Marcus Stokes directed the episode written by Rebecca Bellotto & Jeane Wong.

Arrow airs on Monday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT, before episodes of Black Lightning on The CW. “Brothers & Sisters” will debut on March 4.