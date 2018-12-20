‘Aquaman’s Jason Momoa Teases Arrowverse “Elseworlds” Crossover In New Promo

The Flash and Green Arrow have switched identities in this week’s “Elseworlds” crossover, and it looks like the event has even caught the attention of some of DC’s big-screen stars.

A new TV spot for the Arrowverse’s “Elseworlds” crossover has debuted online, which shows Aquaman star Jason Momoa talking about the event in a unique way. Momoa wonders which DC hero Arthur Curry/Aquaman would switch bodies with, before deciding to leave that up to Oliver and Barry.

Leave the body swapping to Barry and Oliver. Stream The Flash on The CW App and see #Aquaman in theaters December 21.

The spot is pretty delightful, and simultaneously celebrates two of the biggest things DC fans have to look forward to this month (the “Elseworlds” event and the big-screen debut of Aquaman).

“Elseworlds” will see Oliver Queen/Green Arrow (Stephen Amell) and Barry Allen/The Flash (Grant Gustin) switching identities, after reality is manipulated by Dr. John Deegan (Jeremy Davies). As fans already saw in last night’s first chapter, this results in the two Arrowvere heroes having to suit up as each other, all while crossing paths with characters like Supergirl (Melissa Benoist), Batwoman (Ruby Rose), Superman (Tyler Hoechlin), and The Monitor (LaMonica Garrett).

“I think this year, it feels a lot more like individual [episodes],” The Flash showrunner Todd Helbing explained in a previous interview. “Flash kind of feels like a Flash episode, Arrow feels like an Arrow episode, Supergirl feels like a Supergirl episode.”

“It’s like a three chapters of one story,” Supergirl EP Robert Rovner echoed, “but they’re all kind of unique to their own show.”

“It feels like it’s going to be our strongest crossover, our funniest crossover.” Gustin added. “I don’t know what fans are excited for, but I’m excited just to see Superman, Flash, Supergirl, Green Arrow, and Batwoman all on screen together. It’s pretty amazing.”

The “Elseworlds” crossover continues with Arrow, tonight at 8/7c on The CW, followed by Supergirl on December 11th at 8/7c on The CW. Aquaman will debut in theaters on December 21st.