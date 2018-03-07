Batman Beats Superman In An Amazingly Easy Way

Batman and Superman have faced each other several times in the past, but few battles have been won so decisively and so quickly.

Spoilers incoming for Batman #42, so if you haven’t read the issue yet you’ve been warned.

Poison Ivy is currently controlling…well, just about everyone, everyone except for Batman and Catwoman. The two leave Wayne Manor and head to get a bite to eat, with Superman following them from the sky. He just hovers in the air, watching, though to be fair it is Ivy watching through him.

As they arrive to another location, Batman leans over to Catwoman and says “Come close. I have to tell you something. I don’t want her to hear.” He tells her he loves her, and then leans in closer, saying “But, y’know, with the wedding…” Superman seems to tile his head just a bit, and at that moment Batman lets out a long whistle, causing Superman to yell in agony and hold both of his ears.

Turns out a whistle does incredible damage to someone with superhuman hearing.

As they walk into a house, Superman can be seen falling from the sky. It seems they discussed this plan beforehand, with Catwoman saying “Okay. I was wrong. You did it. Superman with a whistle.” Batman points out that this isn’t really Superman though, as “Clark knows when to listen and when not to listen”

It’s a perfect moment and just goes to show that a man with a plan is just as dangerous as someone with superhuman powers.

Batman #42 is written by Tom King with art by Mikel Janin with a cover by Janin and a variant by Olivier Coipel. The official description is included below.

“Everyone Loves Ivy part two! Poison Ivy has taken control of every man, woman and child on the planet, and only Batman and Catwoman have escaped her influence. But will the pair of them be enough to nip this in the bud?”

Batman #42 is in comic stores now.