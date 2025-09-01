-
Marvel Has Spider-Man’s Loved Ones Die in the Most Tragic Way Possible
Peter Parker suffers a fate worse than death as The 8 Deaths of Spider-Man continues.
-
DC’s Aquaman Just Suffered an Extremely Gruesome Death
Aquaman just got taken out in one of the most gruesome ways imaginable by a major DC villain.
-
Marvel Revisits the Origin of Rogue and Magneto’s X-Men ’97 Romance
X-Men ’97 fans will want to see where Rogue and Magneto’s love affair started.
-
Star Wars Spotlights The Acolyte Characters After Disney+ Series Cancellation
Osha, Mae, and Mother Aniseya cover issues of Marvel’s Star Wars comics in February.
-
All-New Venom Fights An Evil Gritty In One Of Comics’ Strangest Battles
The mysterious symbiote superhero has a serious beef with “Chuck Stuff.”
-
Marvel Almost Rebooted the Original X-Men With New Names, Costumes (and It Could Have Worked)
The X-Men would have “graduated” by going on secret missions against Kingpin and Doctor Doom.
-
7 DC Villains That Defeated Batman (And How Bad They Beat Him)
Batman is a nearly unbeatable force, but these DC villains have not only beat him, but beat him badly.
-
Benjamin Percy Sets the Stage for Red Hulk’s Showdown With Doctor Doom
Get a first look at Marvel’s new Red Hulk series.
-
A Justice League Hero Just Crossed Over to DC’s Absolute Universe
Aquaman has take a trip to DC’s most dangerous locale – the Absolute Universe!
-
DC Reveals the Tragic Origin & Meaning of Batman’s Wild New Absolute Costume
DC’s latest chapter of Absolute Batman reveals the tragic origin and signficance of the new Batman costume.
