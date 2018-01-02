Batman Is Finally Back on Netflix

Batman has long patrolled the dark streets of Gotham City, protecting the innocent from the twisted criminals that take advantage of them. Now, the Caped Crusader is set to protect you, the innocent Netflix user, from the difficulty of choosing what to watch.

It’s simple: You can finally stream many of Batman‘s movies again!

On New Year’s Day, Netflix underwent its monthly ritual of dumping off shows and movies with expired contracts, and ushering in a new class of streaming options. This month was met with some criticism, as it saw the streaming giant bid goodbye to the likes of Lost and a few other other fan favorites, but it did bring about a new beginning.

For the first time in quite a while, the majority of Batman’s big screen adventures are available to stream on Netflix.

Gotham, the Batman prequel series on Fox, already had its first three seasons available on the service. At the onset of 2018, the show was joined by Batman (1989), Batman Returns, Batman Forever, Batman & Robin and Batman Begins – every live-action Batman movie from 1989 to 2005.

Unfortunately, this list does have a few omissions. Batman Begins is the only one of Nolan’s trilogy available, and Batman: The Animated Series is still a no-go. On the plus side, the beloved series is streaming for free on Amazon prime.