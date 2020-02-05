Batman Star Robert Pattinson Beats Superman Star Henry Cavill as Most Handsome Man in World According to Science

It’s obvious that Robert Pattinson and Henry Cavill are two very handsome people, and both have legions of fans all over the world. That said, Dr. De Silva of the Centre For Advanced Facial Cosmetic and Plastic Surgery has developed a computerized mapping technique that identifies the individual elements that make someone physically beautiful. It then rates those aspects with a percentage, and according to the technology The Batman‘s Pattinson edges out The Witcher’s Cavill for the most handsome man in the world title. Silva said that “Robert Pattinson was the clear winner when all elements of the face were measured for physical perfection”, and you can check out the breakdown below (via Daily Mail).

Pattinson came in with a 92.15% rating, with the highest scores going to his chin (95.1%), eye position (94.7%), and nose width/length (94.67%). Other features that rated were face shape, forehead, nose base/lip width, and lips.

“He was in the top five for nearly all the categories because he has such classically shaped features and a wonderful chiseled jaw,” De Silva said. “His only score below average was for his lips which are a little thin and flat.”

While Cavill came in at number 2, he wasn’t far behind, netting an overall rating of 91.64%. Cavill’s highest features were his forehead (98%), lips (97.1%), and nose base/ lip width (96.9%),

“He had the highest overall score for his lips and forehead and also scored very highly for the matching ratio of nose and lips and his eye position,” De Silva said. “He scored poorly for his eye spacing.”

Other stars on the list included Bradley Cooper (no. 3), Brad Pitt (no. 4), George Clooney (no. 5), Hugh Jackman (no. 6), David Beckham (no. 7), Idris Elba (no. 8), Kanye West (no. 9), and Ryan Gosling (no. 10).

“These brand new computer mapping techniques allow us to solve some of the mysteries of what it is that makes someone physically beautiful and the technology is useful when planning patients’ surgery,” De Silva said.

So, what do you think about this technology and how it analyzes beauty? Let us know in the comments!