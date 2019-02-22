‘Batwoman’ Casts Elizabeth Anweis As Kate Kane’s Step-Mother

Just a few hours after Warner Bros. Television announced that they had cast Amy Smart as the mother of Courtney Whitmore on Stargirl, they’ve tapped Elizabeth Anweis as Kate Kane’s stepmother on Batwoman.

Deadline reports that Anweis will play Catherine Hamilton-Kane, stepmother to Ruby Rose’s Kate Kane and wife to Dougray Scott’s Jacob Kane. Catherine made her fortune as a savvy, bull-headed defense contractor, and all those billions position her as one of Gotham’s most powerful residents. For Catherine, it’s a matter of the bottom line: Batwoman is bad for business.

Videos by ComicBook.com

That conflicts echoes some of Jacob’s character description; he will be commanding Gotham’s private security firm The Crows, where he has “has made it his mission to protect his city better than the Dark Knight ever could. But it’s only a matter of time before his unwavering disdain for vigilantes puts him at odds with Gotham’s new caped crusader.”

Batwoman will follow Kate, an openly-lesbian crime fighter who aims to keep Gotham safe. The cast also includes Meagan Tandy as Sophie Moore, Camrus Johnson as Luke Fox, and Nicole Kang as Mary Hamilton. Rachel Skarsten Rose’s portrayal of the character was first introduced in last December’s “Elseworlds” crossover event, and is expected to return in this year’s “Crisis on Infinite Earths” crossover.

“I get to be Batwoman,” Rose said when she was first cast in the role. “I feel like the reason I kept getting so emotional was because growing up watching TV I never saw someone on TV that I could identify with, let alone a superhero. I’ve always had this saying, well not me, Oscar Wilde, which is ‘be yourself because everyone else is taken’ and so I always lived by that motto and the second motto when I came into the industry was ‘be the person that you needed when you were younger’ and I feel like one motto sort of led me to the other and I just kept crying about it.”

While the pilot has yet to officially begin filming yet, The CW president Mark Pedowitz has expressed confidence that it will ultimately get picked up to series.