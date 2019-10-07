Batwoman Goes Down “The Rabbit Hole” in New Preview

Batwoman‘s origin story officially began on Sunday night, and it looks like things will only get “curiouser and curiouser” from here. Shortly after the series premiere, The CW debuted a new preview for “Down the Rabbit Hole”, the second episode of the show’s first season.

The promo hints at the burgeoning dynamic between Kate Kane (Ruby Rose) and Alice (Rachel Skarsten), something that the pilot’s final moments complicated in a pretty major way.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“She is the big bad of the show, she plays the main antagonist,” Skarsten said of her character in an earlier interview. “She has a very complex relationship with Batwoman, played by Ruby Rose, and she sort of teeters between sane and completely insane — which is really fun.”

“I think at this point she has an axe to grind with another character on the show who I can’t say, but it will be revealed,” Skarsten continued. “She has this sort of personal vendetta against that character, and then of course she also wants to just run Gotham and bring mayhem wherever she goes.”

The episode is also expected to further explore how Gotham City is reacting to Batwoman’s arrival, as the vast majority of citizens think that it was Batman returning from a multi-year hiatus. At the center of that will be Jacob Kane (Dougray Scott) and The Crows, the private security group he runs.

“I think it’s good to play complex characters,” Scott told ComicBook.com earlier this year. “Whenever people call my character a bad guy, I try to find the human aspects, or the tricks of light within them. Similarly, when I’m playing someone who ostensibly is a good guy, I try and find the flaws and the dark side of them. It just makes them more human, and more relatable to people. [Jacob is] ostensibly a good guy, but he has a dark side. He’s a very angry character; he’s tough. In the comic books, he looks like a quintessential quarterback. If could do that if I put on weight, but I’m looking forward to playing it a little differently, and a little more complex.”

You can check out the official synopsis for “The Rabbit Hole” below!

“LEGACY – Back in Gotham, battling Alice (Rachel Skarsten) and the Wonderland Gang from the shadows, Kate Kane (Ruby Rose) continues to be haunted by the events surrounding her sister’s death 15 years earlier. While the city holds on to hope that Batman has returned, Jacob Kane (Dougray Scott) and the Crows up the stakes trying to take down the villainous crew. Kate continues to look to Bruce Wayne’s legacy for guidance as Luke Fox (Camrus Johnson) inadvertently gets pulled into Batwoman’s vigilante heroics. Sophie (Meagan Tandy) and Kate are forced to team up, while Mary (Nicole Kang) finds herself in Alice’s crosshairs. Elizabeth Anweis also stars.

The episode was written by Caroline Dries and directed by Marcos Siega.”

Batwoman airs Sundays at 8/7c on The CW. “Down the Rabbit Hole” will air on October 13th. Every episode of Batwoman will be available to stream on CWTV.com and The CW App the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.