Batwoman Recap With Spoilers: Magpie Makes a Splash in “Who Are You?”

Batwoman‘s debut season is officially in full swing, and the series’ latest episode placed Kate Kane against her first villain of the week. Now that Gotham City is well aware of Batwoman’s impact on the city, criminals are beginning to come out of the woodwork — including a surprisingly-sneaky foe. Here’s what you need to know about this week’s episode, “Who Are You?” Spoilers below! Only look if you want to know!

Videos by ComicBook.com

Gotham is plagued by a series of jewelry thefts, all of which appear to be done by a skilled thief named Magpie. Kate and Reagan cuddle in bed after a romantic night together, but Kate gets called to Wayne Enterprises by Luke. When Kate arrives at Wayne Enterprises, she meets with an antiquities dealer, who wants to put Martha Wayne’s necklace on display at an event. Kate patrols as Batwoman, as Luke uses eagle cameras to locate Magpie. They fight, but Magpie escapes, and Kate accidentally breaks an expensive vase with one of her batarangs.

Later, Kate and Reagan go on a date, where Reagan tells her how she was evicted from her childhood home by the corrupt people of the city. Kate gets called away again, but Reagan agrees to be her date to a charity function.

Luke tries to investigate one of Magpie’s grenades, but she later arrives, incapacitates him, and steals Martha’s necklace. Luke tells Kate information on Magpie’s grenades, which are powered by explosive ink, and Kate asks Sophie for information on everyone who has purchased that in recent days. They track it down to a P.O. box tied to a hotel room, but Magpie has rigged the room to explode if a person’s body heat enters it. Kate is forced to not breathe and be silent while she’s in the room. While in the room, Luke tells Kate that the batarang malfunctioned because it was engineered for Bruce, and promises to fix them for her. Kate makes it mostly through the room without breathing, but accidentally sets it off and escapes as the room as it explodes.

Kate patrols the charity event, hoping that it will lure Magpie out. She spots Reagan arriving at the event, and realizes she needs to change into street clothes. She hides her costume in a closet and visits Reagan. She then realizes that Magpie made a 3-D replica of Martha’s necklace, as a way to bomb the event. Magpie pulls the fire alarm, causing everyone to panic. Batwoman frantically tries to stop the pearls from the necklace from exploding, and ultimately catches Magpie. Kate confronts Magpie while she’s being taken away by police, realizing that she was the photographer who visited Wayne Manor to prep for the charity auction. Magpie argues that she did what she did because of her lack of privilege. Reagan and Kate meet up and break up with each other.

Luke congratulates Kate on saving people at the auction. Kate reveals that she wants to start a real-estate firm to provide low-income buildings to people in Gotham.

Kate and Luke activate a new Batsignal in the sky.

Other tidbits from the episode include:

Catherine digs up Beth’s grave, only to be ambushed by Alice and her gang. Alice blackmails Catherine into giving her a weapon from her company. Catherine sends several of her underlings to locate Alice, and she promptly kidnaps them and cuts one man’s finger off. Jacob spends his time at Crows Security thinking about Beth. He has Sophie investigate the bomb that blew up Alice’s truck — and determines that it’s from Catherine’s company. Catherine later tells Jacob about Alice’s blackmail — and that she had lied about Beth’s remains as a way to get him and Kate to move on.

Luke worries about Dodgson, who needs medical attention. Batwoman brings Dodgson to Mary, who reluctantly offers to save him. Dodgson later wakes up and mistakes Mary for Alice, and she plays along with the charade for information. Batwoman later returns, and Mary tells him what information she got — that Alice is looking for someone named “Mouse”. Batwoman puts a chip in Dodgson’s neck.

Batwoman airs Sundays at 8/7c on The CW.