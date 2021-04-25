Batwoman Is Not Airing a New Episode This Week

✖

We're currently making our way through Batwoman's second season, and each new episode is leaving fans with quite a lot to process. After last week's action-packed installment — and with the arrival of a "revamped" Kate Kane (Wallis Day) on the horizon — there's definitely a lot of anticipation for the remaining episodes of the season, but unfortunately, fans will have to wait a little bit longer to see what's next. Batwoman is not airing a new episode tonight, April 25th, in part due to the airing of the 2021 Oscars on ABC. Instead, The CW will be airing two episodes of World's Funniest Animals.

When the show returns with next week's "Initiate Self Destruct", it will be in a new, later time slot on Sunday nights, in order for its original time slot to be filled by Season 6 of DC's Legends of Tomorrow. But within the world of the show, there's also set to be some major developments for Ryan Wilder (Javicia Leslie), whose status as Batwoman could be significantly upended, especially now that her ex-girlfriend, Angelique Martin (Bevin Bru), is being held captive by Black Mask (Peter Outerbridge) to help recreate the Snakebite drug.

"Seeing Ryan grow into the Batsuit has been priority one from a storytelling point of view, and it's been a beautiful journey so far witnessing Ryan take on that mantle, and she's proven to the city by episode 8 that she is Batwoman," showrunner Caroline Dries explained in an interview last month. "She belongs in the suit. And when Kate comes back, and when they discover Kate's back, that confidence will be rattled a little bit, and she'll start to wonder, "Well, where do I fit?" And so while the city believes in her, full heartedly, Ryan will go through her own journey of learning to believe in herself, and that's really something we focus on towards the later part of season two."

You can check out the official synopsis for "Initiate Self-Destruct" below.

"WE ALL WEAR MASKS – Ryan (Javicia Leslie) is faced with a difficult decision that could expose her as Batwoman, creating a rift in the Bat Team. Meanwhile, Black Mask's (guest star Peter Outerbridge) plans for Kate Kane (Wallis Day) begin to unfold. Alice (Rachel Skarsten) is reunited with someone from her past, and Sophie (Meagan Tandy) must decide where her loyalty lies. Also starring Dougray Scott, Nicole Kang, and Camrus Johnson. Glen Winter directed the episode with a story by Zack Siddiqui and teleplay by Jerry Shandy."

Batwoman airs Sundays on The CW. "Initiate Self-Destruct" will air on May 2nd at 9/8c on The CW.