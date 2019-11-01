Batwoman Tell Me The Truth Synopsis

The CW has released the official synopsis for “Tell Me The Truth,” the upcoming November 17 episode of Batwoman. In the episode, all of the characters are seemingly working to grapple with the past and future of their relationships, and whether a long history means trust or not. Along the way, apparently Alice gets a “new cohort,” which given how dangerous she is, probably means another new villain. Could she be teaming up with someone like Hush? Anything seems possible where Alice is concerned so far, although we might get a little bit more of a sense for who she is and what her goals and limitations are after this weekend’s episode, which lays out where she has been for all these years.

The episode is also co-written by showrunner Caroline Dries, and marks one of the last chapters before the start of “Crisis on Infinite Earths” brings Kate into the larger Arrowverse. You can check out the official synopsis below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

LIES AND LOYALTY – Kate (Ruby Rose) and Sophie (Meagan Tandy) must reconcile with their past as Kate questions just how much she can trust her former lover. Kate and Luke (Camrus Johnson) have an encounter with an old friend. Mary (Nicole Kang) grapples with the fate of the Kane family as Catherine (Elizabeth Anweis) seeks Jacob’s (Dougray Scott) help. Alice (Rachel Skarsten) and a new cohort are in on yet another nefarious plan, but her motives are more than they seem. Michael Allowitz directed the episode written by Caroline Dries and Natalie Abrams.

Batwoman has the advantage of being the only Arrowverse show right now fully dedicated to its own storyline and without any ties to the events of “Crisis on Infinite Earths” yet. That’s because the series still has to establish Kate and bring her up to speed with who and where she was when “Elseworlds” started before they can make their next move — which sounds like it might be a Supergirl crossover.

Kate Kane never planned to be Gotham’s new vigilante. Three years after Batman mysteriously disappeared, Gotham is a city in despair. Without the Caped Crusader, the Gotham City Police Department was overrun and outgunned by criminal gangs. Enter Jacob Kane and his military-grade Crows Private Security, which now protects the city with omnipresent firepower and militia. Years before, Jacob’s first wife and daughter were killed in the crossfire of Gotham crime. He sent his only surviving daughter, Kate Kane, away from Gotham for her safety. After a dishonorable discharge from military school and years of brutal survival training, Kate returns home when the Alice in Wonderland gang targets her father and his security firm, by kidnapping his best Crow officer Sophie Moore. Although remarried to wealthy socialite Catherine Hamilton-Kane, who bankrolls the Crows, Jacob is still struggling with the family he lost, while keeping Kate –– the daughter he still has –– at a distance. But Kate is a woman who’s done asking for permission. In order to help her family and her city, she’ll have to become the one thing her father loathes –– a dark knight vigilante. With the help of her compassionate stepsister, Mary, and the crafty Luke Fox, the son of Wayne Enterprises’ tech guru Lucius Fox, Kate Kane continues the legacy of her missing cousin, Bruce Wayne, as Batwoman. Still holding a flame for her ex-girlfriend, Sophie, Kate uses everything in her power to combat the dark machinations of the psychotic Alice, who’s always somewhere slipping between sane and insane. Armed with a passion for social justice and a flair for speaking her mind, Kate soars through the shadowed streets of Gotham as Batwoman. But don’t call her a hero yet. In a city desperate for a savior, she must first overcome her own demons before embracing the call to be Gotham’s symbol of hope.

Batwoman airs on Sunday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT, before episodes of Supergirl on The CW. Every episode of Batwoman will be available to stream on CWTV.com and The CW App the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.