Batwoman: Kate and Alice Face Off in “The Rabbit Hole” Photos

Batwoman is set to make its network television debut in a matter of days, but we’ve already got an awesome look at where the series is headed next. The CW recently released a batch of photos for “The Rabbit Hole”, the second episode of the series. The photos further hint at the altercation between Kate Kane/Batwoman (Ruby Rose) and Red Alice (Rachel Skarsten), a dynamic that is expected to evolve as the series goes along.

“She is the big bad of the show, she plays the main antagonist,” Skarsten said of her character in an earlier interview. “She has a very complex relationship with Batwoman, played by Ruby Rose, and she sort of teeters between sane and completely insane — which is really fun.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I think at this point she has an axe to grind with another character on the show who I can’t say, but it will be revealed,” Skarsten continued. “She has this sort of personal vendetta against that character, and then of course she also wants to just run Gotham and bring mayhem wherever she goes.”

Other photos show Jacob Kane (Dougray Scott) addressing The Crows, as well as more of Kate in her proto-Batwoman costume.

Scroll through to check out the photos, and check out the synopsis for “The Rabbit Hole” below!

“LEGACY – Back in Gotham, battling Alice (Rachel Skarsten) and the Wonderland Gang from the shadows, Kate Kane (Ruby Rose) continues to be haunted by the events surrounding her sister’s death 15 years earlier. While the city holds on to hope that Batman has returned, Jacob Kane (Dougray Scott) and the Crows up the stakes trying to take down the villainous crew. Kate continues to look to Bruce Wayne’s legacy for guidance as Luke Fox (Camrus Johnson) inadvertently gets pulled into Batwoman’s vigilante heroics. Sophie (Meagan Tandy) and Kate are forced to team up, while Mary (Nicole Kang) finds herself in Alice’s crosshairs. Elizabeth Anweis also stars.

The episode was written by showrunner Caroline Dries and directed by Marcos Siega.”

Kate and Alice

Jacob

Fight

Superhero Landing

Kate

This Looks Ominous

The Crows

Ready to Go

A Suspicious Meeting

Ready to Meet

Pedal to the Metal

Don’t Hurt Kate’s Bike!

Well, This Looks Bad