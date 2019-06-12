Batwoman Defends the People of Gotham in New TV Spot

A new TV spot for CW‘s anticipated Batwoman series has dropped, giving us another look at Ruby Rose‘s Kate Kane. The new spot features Rose walking down an alleyway and giving some money to a young girl sitting on a box. A cop standing a few feet down tells Kane “I wouldn’t do that if I were you” as she walks by, but she doesn’t stop in her tracks until he adds “it only encourages them.” This draws a severely annoyed look from Kane, but that annoyance turns into a smirk as she turns around.

She turns around and then walks back towards the young girl. She then kneels down in front of her and hands her an expensive watch and walks away. The young girl is shocked and the cop is irritated as Kane walks by him as Kane stares at him the entire time. She then gets on her motorcycle with a proud expression and the clip ends.

Batwoman debuted as part of the Elseworlds crossover, which included Arrow, The Flash, and Supergirl, and will make her solo series debut this fall. You can check out the official description below.

“Kate Kane (Ruby Rose) never planned to be Gotham’s new vigilante. Three years after Batman mysteriously disappeared, Gotham is a city in despair. Without the Caped Crusader, the Gotham City Police Department was overrun and outgunned by criminal gangs. Enter Jacob Kane (Dougray Scott) and his military-grade Crows Private Security, which now protects the city with omnipresent firepower and militia. Years before, Jacob’s first wife and daughter were killed in the crossfire of Gotham crime. He sent his only surviving daughter, Kate Kane, away from Gotham for her safety. After a dishonorable discharge from military school and years of brutal survival training, Kate returns home when the Alice in Wonderland gang targets her father and his security firm, by kidnapping his best Crow officer Sophie Moore (Meagan Tandy). Although remarried to wealthy socialite Catherine Hamilton-Kane (Elizabeth Anweis), who bankrolls the Crows, Jacob is still struggling with the family he lost, while keeping Kate –– the daughter he still has –– at a distance.

But Kate is a woman who’s done asking for permission. In order to help her family and her city, she’ll have to become the one thing her father loathes –– a dark knight vigilante. With the help of her compassionate stepsister, Mary (Nicole Kang), and the crafty Luke Fox (Camrus Johnson), the son of Wayne Enterprises’ tech guru Lucius Fox, Kate Kane continues the legacy of her missing cousin, Bruce Wayne, as Batwoman. Still holding a flame for her ex-girlfriend, Sophie, Kate uses everything in her power to combat the dark machinations of the psychotic Alice (Rachel Skarsten), who’s always somewhere slipping between sane and insane. Armed with a passion for social justice and a flair for speaking her mind, Kate soars through the shadowed streets of Gotham as Batwoman. But don’t call her a hero yet. In a city desperate for a savior, she must first overcome her own demons before embracing the call to be Gotham’s symbol of hope.”

Batwoman hits later this year.