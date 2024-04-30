The Weekly Pull: Deadpool & Wolverine: WWIII, Space Ghost, DC's Spring Breakout!, and More

It's almost another new comic book day, which means new releases hitting stores and digital platforms. Each week in The Weekly Pull, the ComicBook.com team highlights the new releases that have us the most excited about another week of comics. Whether those releases are from the most prominent publisher or a small press, brand new issues of ongoing series, original graphic novels, or collected editions of older material, whether it involves capes and cowls or comes from any other genre, if it has us excited about comic books this week, then we're going to tell you about it in The Weekly Pull. This week, Deadpool and Wolverine team up for World War III, Space Ghost gets rebooted in a new series, and Garth Ennis revives the Marvel Max imprint for Get Fury. Image Comics returns to the world of The White Trees, and more. What comics are you most excited about this week? Let us know which new releases you're looking forward to reading in the comments, and feel free to leave some of your suggestions as well. Check back tomorrow for our weekly reviews and again next week for a new installment of The Weekly Pull.

The Blood Brothers Mother #1 (Photo: Eduardo Risso, DSTLRY) Written by Brian Azzarello

Art by Eduardo Risso

Colors by Eduardo Risso

Letters by Jared K. Fletcher

For those who don't recognize the names of Brian Azzarello and Eduardo Risso, when you see these names appear on a comic book, you know its pages will be filled with a distinctive, genre-fueled vision of violence and vengeance contemplating the American landscape unlike anything else in comics today. While they are best known for their work on 100 Bullets, their mastery of noir has extended to the Western in Loveless, Prohibition-era gangsters in Moonshine, and even superheroes in Batman: Knight of Vengeance. They return to the Western this week in DSTLRY's newest debut: The Blood Brothers Mother #1. The new series is framed as both a travelogue and revenge quest with three siblings seeking to avenge their murdered father and rescue their kidnapped mother in a story compared to the likes of The Searchers and Blood Meridian. With their aim set for the greatest Westerns ever put to film or prose, there's little doubt that The Blood Brothers Mother will be delivering excellence. Azzarello's brutally constructed, but undeniably sympathetic characters set alongside Risso's distillation of the American West and stunning action sequences will undoubtedly deliver a thrilling comic book read and perhaps even place itself amongst the greatest of Western comics. -- Chase Magnett

DC's Spring Breakout! #1 (Photo: John Timms, DC) Written by Various

Art by Various

The temperatures are finally starting to rise, and the promise of summer is on the horizon, which means it's time for another seasonal DC anthology. This week's Spring Breakout offers a string of lighthearted stories surrounding DC's heroes and villains, themed around everyone from King Shark to Harley Quinn to the Metal Men. I'm definitely excited to add this anthology to my collection, and to see what weirdness it has in store. — Jenna Anderson

Deadpool & Wolverine: WWIII #1 (Photo: Adam Kubert, Frank Martin, Marvel Comics) Written by Joe Kelly

Art by Adam Kubert

Colors by Frank Martin

Letters by Joe Sabino

With the upcoming Deadpool & Wolverine movie set for theaters this summer, it's no surprise to see Marvel Comics teaming with the two regenerating anti-heroes in a new miniseries. However, Marvel went above and beyond in recruiting this book's creative team, enlisting Joe Kelly to write the book. Kelly previously helped elevate Deadpool to a mainstay of Marvel's publishing line with his run writing the Merc with a Mouth's first solo ongoing series in the 1990s and later returned for a delightful run on Spider-Man/Deadpool, teaming Wade Wilson with the webhead to comedic effect. Marvel has also brought Adam Kubert aboard, widely considered among the greatest X-Men artists ever. Based on what Kelly told us when he spoke to ComicBook, he and Kubert are holding nothing back in this series, which will packed with bloody action worth of the title. Fans of this deadly duo are sure to enjoy this one. -- Jamie Lovett

Get Fury #1 (Photo: Dave Johnson, Marvel Comics) Written by Garth Ennis

Art by Jacen Burrows and Guillermo Ortega

Colors by Nolan Woodard

Letters by Rob Steen

Garth Ennis has written the definitive versions of both Frank Castle and Nick Fury, fusing these Marvel Comics characters with his nuanced appreciation for war and modern history to deliver visually compelling comics that transcend their genre-based origins in the likes of PunisherMAX and Fury: My War Gone By. Ennis returns to pen a new story featuring both Fury and Castle in the midst of the Vietnam War with longtime collaborator Jacen Burrows, renowned for their distinctive depictions of horror and violence. It's a creative dream team for an absolutely nightmarish concept with Castle hunting Fury amidst some of the United States' greatest modern atrocities. Readers can certainly expect a well-considered tale of spycraft and wartime accompanied by outstanding artwork, but engaging excellence is the lowest possible bar to set for Ennis and Burrows. In reflecting upon the role of spies and soldiers in the midst of imperial conquest, both creators have previously shown themselves capable of getting to the heart of horrific complexity and readers ought to expect Get Fury to go far beyond the familiar banalities surrounding war stories to say something genuinely interesting and perhaps even profound. -- Chase Magnett

She-Hulk by Rainbow Rowell Vol. 4: Jen-Sational (Photo: Jen Bartel, Marvel Comics) Written by Rainbow Rowell and Jessica Gao

Art by Various

While this technically collects the first few issues of Marvel's Sensational She-Hulk relaunch, it does continue the story Rainbow Rowell and company have been expertly telling with Jen for the past few years. In this new trade paperback, Shulkie's attempt at having a new status quo gets complicated by threats both massive and personal. Come for that narrative, stay for the wonderful comics debut of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law showrunner Jessica Gao. — Jenna Anderson

Space Ghost #1 (Photo: Francesco Mattina, Dynamite) Written by David Pepose

Art by Jonathan Lau

Lettering by Taylor Esposito

I am a sucker for anything expanding the mythos of Space Ghost, as the Hanna-Barbera superhero has endured in some wildly different contexts over the past few decades. This week's new Space Ghost relaunch brings the character's action roots into the modern age, while adding new details to the mythos of Jan and Jace in the process. David Pepose's script and Jonathan Lau's art are full of delightful elements, and culminate in an issue that is definitely worth checking out. — Jenna Anderson