My Adventures with Superman Season 2 Reveals First Look at Supergirl

My Adventures with Superman will be introducing a new version of Supergirl, and the first trailer for Season 2 has given fans the first look at the new Kara Zor-El! My Adventures with Superman's first season helped to usher in a new take on Clark Kent, Lois Lane, and Jimmy Olsen as the three of them got started in their careers with the Daily Planet. But at the same time, Clark was also learning how to use his abilities to become a superhero. With his adventures as Superman, Clark is beginning to discover more of his ties to the Kryptonians.

Adult Swim previously shared the first look at My Adventures with Superman and teased Clark that there was another Kryptonian somewhere, but it could have been a tease for a number of other classic DC Comics characters. But with the first trailer for Season 2, it's now become clear that these teases were for a new take on Supergirl as Clark not only finds out about another survivor, but also there's a brief glimpse of this new Supergirl throwing a punch at the end of the trailer.

My Adventures With Superman Season 2 Release Date and Time

It won't be too much longer until we find out more about this new take on Kara Zor-El as My Adventures with Superman is scheduled to return to Adult Swim with Season 2 beginning on Saturday, May 25th at midnight ET/PT. The season will kick off with two episodes airing back to back, and then new episodes will become available to stream with Max the following day. It's yet to be revealed what kind of role Supergirl will play in the new season (or who will voice the new take on the character) as of the time of this publication, however.

Starring Jack Quaid as Clark Kent, Alice Lee as Lois Lane, and Ishmel Sahid as Jimmy Olsen, you can check out the first season of My Adventures with Superman now streaming with Max. As for what to expect from the new season, Adult Swim teases My Adventures with Superman Season 2 as such, "In the latest season, the three best friends face a host of new threats. Powerful foes will emerge from Clark's alien past, Amanda Waller will take aim at Superman, Lois will grapple with the future, and Jimmy Olsen will spend an unbelievable amount of money. Krypton is coming for our young heroes, and its arrival will test their strength, loyalty, and love like never before."