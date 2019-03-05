‘Black Lightning’: “The Book of Apocalypse: Chapter One: The Alpha” Preview Released

The CW has released a promo for “The Book of Apocalypse: Chapter One: The Alpha”, next week’s episode of Black Lightning.

Tonight’s episode saw Gambi (James Remar) spending a lot of time working on a costume for Jennifer (China Anne McClain), who will wear her suit as Lightning, the superhero she becomes in the hope of avenging Khalil’s death. However, from the looks of things in the video above, for Jennifer that may include breaking her father’s one rule: no killing.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The idea that Jennifer’s approach to things might be different from her father’s wont’ come as a surprise for fans. Jennifer has always been the member of the Pierce family who has struggled the most with her powers, something that McClain has previously said is partially because she’s younger and still figuring herself out.

“Jennifer is young, she’s a teenager, and for her getting her powers is very different than Anissa getting her powers for the first time,” McClain told us back during season one. “I’ve said that she’s older, she’s confident, she knows who she is at this point in her life and she’s comfortable with that, but Jennifer is still trying to figure that out. To have this happen to her is a huge deal and she feels like an alien on earth. It’s difficult for her to deal with, it’s going to be very interesting to see.”

This season, she has also been seeing a therapist — using psychic powers in a virtual world, so that it keeps with the whole superhero thing — and that has helped her begin to come to terms with her powers. The fact that she used them at the end of last season to save her father’s life (granted, after her boyfriend killed him briefly) was both revelatory and a little troubling for Jennifer, after all.

How it all comes together, and if Jennifer will cross the line with her powers and go from justice to revenge, is one that fans will have to tune in to find out.

Black Lightning airs Mondays at 9/8c following Arrow on The CW. “The Book of Apocalypse: Chapter One: The Alpha” airs March 11th.