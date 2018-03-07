‘Black Lightning’: SPOILER Dies in “Equinox: The Book of Fate”

Black Lightning took things to a whole other level in tonight’s episode — and not everyone made it out alive.

Spoilers for tonight’s episode of Black Lightning, “Equinox: The Book of Fate”, below!

Tonight’s episode saw the crusades of Jefferson Pierce/Black Lightning (Cress Williams), Tobias Whale (Marvin “Krondon” Jones III), and Lady Eve (Jill Scott) crossing paths in a particularly violent fight in Lady Eve’s funeral home.

Quite a lot of gunfire (and electrical fire?) was exchanged, resulting in a few casualties in the process. First was Tori Whale (Edwina Findley), who Black Lightning ran to help once the fight dissolved. Tori was severely shot, and died soon after.

And after that, Lady Eve was confronted by one of Tobias’ henchmen, who conveniently hid in a coffin during most of the fight. He sprung up and zapped Lady Eve with a serious amount of electricity, causing her to fall over, unconscious.

Later, Inspector Henderson (Damon Gupton) visited the crime scene, where Lady Eve was shown to have a severely charred face, signifying that she was probably dead. But is she really?

After all, as the episode’s (somewhat confusing) final scene showed, Lady Eve’s blood transfusions have a way of bringing people back from the dead, particularly with regard to Lala (William Catlett). At this point, it doesn’t seem impossible that it could have a similar effect on her, bringing her back to life later in the season.

Not only would Lady Eve’s eventual return put a major spin on things — especially with the public of Freeland pinning her death on Black Lightning — but it would arguably further cement her being a major foe within the series.

What did you think of this latest Black Lightning bombshell? Sound off in the comments below.

Black Lightning airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on The CW.