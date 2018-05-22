DC Comics Gives Catwoman A New Costume

In hopes of dealing with the heat, Catwoman is getting an all-new costume this summer in the pages of her new solo Catwoman series. The series kicks off in July from writer/artist Joëlle Jones, though Selina Kyle won’t adopt the new look until the second issue. Check out the cover for the issue, slated to hit shelves in August, below.

DC describes, “Selina’s sticking with the black, but gone are the goggles in favor of a cowl, along with some much sleeker, more stylish gloves and boots. The new costume also seems to have some reinforcement in the middle and some openings under her shoulders, which add a bit of flair while also giving her arms slightly more mobility—something that would be particularly important in Selina‘s…ahem, line of work.”

With the costume relatively obscured behind Catwoman’s older outfit in the cover above, Jones also released sketches that give readers a better look at the ensemble.

Catwoman #1 goes on sale on July 4th. A synopsis of Catwoman #2, hitting shelves August 1st, is as follows:

“Gotham’s a toxic litter box for Selina Kyle of late, so she hits the road looking to clear the air, change her look and clear her name, too—there’s a copycat burglar swiping her M.O. who needs sorting out. In her hometown, Catwoman runs afoul of a crime boss who’s also hunting this impostor. Can the two declare a truce to hunt a mutual enemy, or will Selina end up just more roadkill?”

This summer will see a monumental change for DC Comics, with Batman and Catwoman tying the knot in Batman #50. If you think either of the characters will get to enjoy a romantic honeymoon, guess again, as it sounds like the duo will be up to their old antics.

“Selina’s new series will spin out of this year’s much-anticipated Bat Wedding in Batman #50. But if you’re expecting a romantic tale set during a tropical honeymoon or focused on Selina and Bruce’s newly wedded bliss, think again. Catwoman‘s back on the streets dealing with a mysterious copycat and taking on a brand new, as-yet-unrevealed villain in the Eisner nominated Jones’ debut storyline.”

Grab Catwoman #1 on July 4th and Catwoman #2 on August 1st.

[H/T DC Comics]