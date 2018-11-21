Here Is What Chris Evans Could Look Like As Superman

It is almost impossible to imagine a world where Chris Evans isn’t Captain America. The actor has become the real-world mirror of Steve Rogers thanks to his work in the MCU, but one fan is here to give fans a look at what might have been.

After all, Evans could have been as easily cast as Clark Kent as Rogers, and BossLogic thinks he knows what that reality would look like.

Over on Twitter, the concept art turned heads when he did up Evans as the Kryptonian hero. However, fans weren’t quite sure whether to love or hate the makeover.

As you can see above, Evans is rocking the Superman look first seen in Man of Steel. The hero’s costume is darker than the one his counterpart in the comics originated. With his family seal facing forward, Evans is given a very noticeable haircut and dye job. The actor’s blonde locks are darkened to suit Clark, and his blue eyes are glowing red. After all, this DC Comics legend has heat vision, and Evans needs to know how to use it.

This poster was done up to honor The CW’s Arrowversse crossover this year, and fans can figure its story out from this poster alone. It turns out the network is adapting the ‘Elseworlds’ run for its 2018 special, and BossLogic decided it would be nice to reimagine the MCU and DCEU should its star enters a similar reality. However, it looks like fans are fine with leaving Evans and Henry Cavill to their current respective roles.

Of course, there is no telling how much longer Evans will be playing Captain America. The actor is one of the original stars to join the MCU, and reports continue to speculate whether Evans will make his final superhero hurrah in Avengers 4. Not only has the actor signed on to other non-MCU projects as of late, but his recent Twitter post following the wrap of Avengers 4 made fans all but certain of his leave.

“Officially wrapped on Avengers 4,” Evans wrote. “It was an emotional day to say the least. Playing this role over the last 8 years has been an honor. To everyone in front of the camera, behind the camera, and in the audience, thank you for the memories! Eternally grateful.”

So, do you think Evans would fit into the DCEU if he needs a new gig?