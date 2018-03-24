‘Arrow’ Actor Colton Haynes’ Mother Has Died

The mother of Arrow actor Colton Haynes has passed away.

Haynes revealed on Friday that Dana Haynes, his mother, died from complications related to her liver. The 29-year-old actor memorialized his mother on Instagram with several photos and a touching message.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Today I lost my best friend, the love of my life…my momma,” Haynes wrote. “Words can’t express how incredible this woman was. I have so many things to say but I’m in a state of shock. I will always love you momma. RIP my angel”

Haynes revealed in February that his mother was suffering from advanced cirrhosis of the liver and was in kidney failure. Unless she could find a new liver, her condition was terminal.

“My mom, Dana, always loves to laugh,” wrote at the time. “Even when her liver & kidney doctors gave us the worst news you could get, my mom looked at us and said, ‘The best thing to do in these situations is to laugh.’ She then chuckled so loud you could hear it to the other end of the hospital. That’s my mom. Shes funny, bull headed, & strong,” Colton said in his Instagram post. Colton also shared that the diagnosis is one that can be cured with a liver transplant, but that she unfortunately doesn’t have much time to wait for a new liver.

“The doctors suggested that we now focus on my mother’s quality of life rather than quantity of life. It’s heartbreaking. My strong mother has always been the anchor of this family and our best friend. Now we’re being forced to say goodbye to her. So with that horrible news from ‘Dr. Doom’ (a name my mom came up for him) my family has set up steps to make mom comfortable.”

The photos include older photos of Dana and more recent photos of her with Colton as an adult. Fans immediately began leaving condolences on the Instagram comments.