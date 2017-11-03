Could John Diggle as Green Arrow Be Endgame?

During an interview with ComicBook.com, Arrow actor David Ramsey speculated that his character’s current, admittedly temporary run as the Green Arrow might be setting up for something more long-term down the line.

Saying that John Diggle’s role as a team leader has ramifications beyond the six-episode arc in which he is Green Arrow, Ramsey told ComicBook.com that he does not believe fans have seen the last of the Diggle family and the Green Arrow legacy.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“It automatically lifts the character to a place of leadership that you mentally knew he could do, but now you’ve seen it, so you won’t have any problems seeing it next time,” Ramsey said. “I don’t think that’s necessarily by accident in this case, and I’ll tell you why: last season, when we did the crossover and we were placed in a dream state…we lived in the world, within this alternate state of reality, where we were living the lives that we always wanted to have. Oliver was able to right the wrongs he made with Laurel, and Diggle was the Green Arrow. I think that’s interesting in this situation.”

That note — the idea that Diggle as the Green Arrow is some kind of wish fulfillment for John — might explain why he has been making questionable decisions that could harm him or the team, whether it is lying to his teammates or taking performance-enhancing drugs. As soon as Oliver offered him the role of Green Arrow, it could have placed additional pressure on John to live up to what he has always believed he could do if given the opportunity.

“And we see later on in the future, at least one future, that John Diggle’s son takes on the mantle of the Green Arrow — he’s Connor Hawke,” Ramsey said. “So the Diggle family and the mantle of leadership within the mythos of the Green Arrow isn’t something that I think we’re necessarily done with. Even if it is outside of his being the leader as Green Arrow, him being a leader in and of himself is something that now we come away with — that he is someone who can carry a team and protect the city competently, with or without the hood.”

Arrow airs at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Thursday nights, following new episodes of Supernatural on The CW.