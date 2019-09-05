DC Fan Who Thinks The Justice League Could Defeat Thanos Gets Owned

Social media loves nothing more than a good debate, and last week delivered on this front as Darkseid was trending on Twitter because one user posed the question of whether he or Thanos would win in a fight. One fan on Reddit decided to bring the Justice League into the fray as the ones who would deal with Thanos handily. Needless to say, that didn’t work out for them at all.

Another comment right below the post asked if they could defeat Rotten Tomatoes first. Sick burn aside, it points out the central fact that people’s exposure to these characters is a huge reason for why so many thought Thanos would emerge victorious without a second thought. Unless you watched the DC Animated product, would a comic fan not well-versed in years of stories even know what Darkseid’s powers were?

Of course, debates around which comic book characters would emerge victoriously is a very old one. People thought that these debates were tied to Ava DuVernay’s New Gods or the Snyder Cut of Justice League, but nope just another random day on the Internet. In fact, Twitter user @El__Yaq’s tweet that started the arguments was a larger thread on “who would win,” but the supervillain portion grew larger than the initial post.

Marvel’s Mad Titan and DC’s most constant threat are probably two of the most powerful characters in the entire medium. The Avengers always seem to have a tough time with Thanos and Darkseid’s only real competition at DC is Superman. Screw Attack tried to resolve this duel last year in one of their videos and they deemed the Lord of Apokolips as the victor.

People who took up the argument on social media seem to agree as the God of Evil is just too powerful for even the likes of Thanos. To make matters more difficult for the Mad Titan, the fight was handicapped where Thanos didn’t have the Infinity Gauntlet in his possession. That fact alone might have been enough to call this one.

Zack Snyder had been building up Darkseid to be the main antagonist in his Justice League movies before things got a little out of control. The project’s tone was entrusted to Joss Whedon, and that resulted in a very different film. Justice League ended up being received better than Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice, but it may have been too little too late for the larger scope of the project.

Everything isn’t all bad over DC’s way though, Aquaman, Wonder Woman, and Shazam all performed well at the box office. Each of these movies has been taken too by fans of the properties as well. Upcoming efforts are looking quite a bit brighter than they did two years ago. Still, the mixed-to-negative reception of the Batman/Superman effort and the team-up movie will haunt the characters until the team is seen on the big screen again.